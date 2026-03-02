Week in review: Bucsa breaks through, Stearns' happy place and a special fan

Cristina Bucsa won her first career title in Merida, Peyton Stearns triumphed in her adopted hometown of Austin, Taylor Townsend reflected on her unique journey and more in the latest WTA Week in Review.

The Sunshine swing kicked off with a pair of thrilling tournaments in Merida and Austin this past week.

In Mexico we had a first-time champion, and in Texas we had a hometown champion.

It was the perfect appetizer to the Sunshine Double, which kicks off this week in Indian Wells.

Here's an in-depth look at everything that went down on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week, from the champions to the best match to the most notable off-the-court moments.

Star of the Week

Cristina Bucsa

It was the week of Cristina Bucsa's career.

The 28-year-old has had plenty of successes on tour, winning eight doubles titles and reaching the fourth round of the US Open last year, but this was her first career singles title.

The Spaniard dropped just one set en route to the Merida title, and picked up her first career Top 10 win over Jasmine Paolini in the semifinals. (More on that below.)

With the 500-level title, Bucsa moved up 32 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, to a career-high No. 31.

Feel-Good Story of the Week

No place like home for Peyton Stearns

Though she's an Ohio native, Peyton Stearns became an Austin legend in 2022, when she became the first University of Texas player to win the NCAA Division 1 singles title.

She added to her legend last week in her adopted hometown, winning her second career WTA Tour title at the ATX Open. (Three years ago, the ATX Open was also the site of Stearns' first career tour-level main draw win.)

Stearns, rallied on by her adoring fans -- including one very special one (more on that below) -- fought through three extremely challenging three-setters to get to the final, where she defeated Taylor Townsend 7-6 (8), 7-5 in a hard-fought All-American championship match.

Oh, and she also gave her three favorite food spots in Austin, for your next visit.

Match of the Week

Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva d. Magda Linette, Merida second round

After taking the second set in a tight 7-5 tiebreaker, Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva took a 5-2 lead in the decider. Magda Linette rallied to tie it at 5-all, but the Andorran took the last two games to win 5-7, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in 3 hours and 20 minutes.

With her run to the quarterfinals in Merida, Jimenez Kasintseva moved up to No. 97 in the PIF WTA Rankings, becoming the first Andorran ever to crack the Top 100.

Jimenez Kasintseva overcomes Linette in 3:20 epic to make Merida quarters

Honorable Mention: Stearns defeated Oksana Selectmeteva 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 in the Austin quarterfinals, winning on her fourth match point.

Comeback of the Week

Zeynep Sonmez d. Ann Li, Merida second round

In a rematch of the 2024 final, former champion Zeynep Sonmez came from 6-3, 4-2 down to stun American Ann Li. Sonmez squeaked by in the second-set tiebreaker, 9-7, and then took the third set 6-4.

Upset of the Week

Cristina Busca d. Jasmine Paolini, Merida semifinals

The eye test won't tell you that this was a stunning upset, as Busca looked in form all week and Jasmine Paolini hasn't been at her best to start the year. But it is still a surprising result when you consider that Busca had never before beaten a Top 10 player in 10 tries. (Though to Bucsa's credit, she had beaten the Italian in their previous meeting, in Adelaide in 2024.)

At the time of their match, 56 spots separated them in the PIF WTA Rankings. Bucsa won 7-5, 6-4.

Eleventh time's the charm! Bucsa stuns Paolini in Merida for first Top 10 win

Shot of the Week

Maria Timofeeva's backland lob on the short hop

This was a tough call this week, as evidenced by how close the poll was. But we're going with Maria Timofeeva's sparkling one-handed backhand, on a short hop at her feet, that sailed perfectly over Magdalena Frech's head and landed just in front of the line.

Perfection.

Hot shot: Maria Timofeeva's single-handed, half-volleyed lob in Merida

Social Moment of the Week

Taylor Townsend lights up Austin

Townsend was in the zone all week, playing brilliant tennis, firing up the fans and doing some sensational crowd work after matches.

Which brings us to...

On-Court Interview of the Week

Townsend reflects on her journey

Townsend was understandably emotional and excited after reaching her first career WTA Tour singles final in Austin. And after her semifinal win over Ashlyn Krueger, the 29-year-old got real about what this week has meant to her, how she inspires her son -- and the challenge of separating from him -- how she's stayed true to herself and how she's silenced the doubters.

Though she lost the final to Stearns, hours later she won the doubles title with Storm Hunter.

Townsend talks: Silencing the doubters and 'doing it my way'

Celebrity Superfan of the Week

Matthew McConaughey

Perhaps Austin's most famous resident, actor Matthew McConaughey was a presence all week at the Westwood Country Club, taking in the matches and enthusiastically cheering on Stearns.

They even took the court together, and the Dallas Buyers Club star shared some wisdom and encouragement from the seats.

Matthew McConaughey, hitting partner and coach? Alright, alright, alright...