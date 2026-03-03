Muhammad reveals the 2 WTA players she admires most

Asia Muhammad admires Taylor Townsend for her incredible strength as a mother, and praised Erin Routliffe for always supporting her. Muhammad and Routliffe are teaming in Indian Wells this week.

Thirteen-time doubles champion Asia Muhammad first turned pro in 2006, and throughout her career she's played with a wide variety of players.

Asked which players she admires most on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, the 34-year-old picked two of those players. One is her current doubles partner, and the other is a former one.

The first player who came to mind was Taylor Townsend, who she's won three titles with.

"She is a mother," Muhammad said of Townsend, "and I just know from hanging out with her and talking to her the struggles she has. It makes me sad -- getting emotional -- just because leaving your son has to be so hard, but doing what's best for him at the same time, that's really tough."

Then Muhammad added Erin Routliffe, who she's played her last six tournaments with. (Their partnership dates back to 2024, when they won the title in Cincinnati.)

"She is one of my best friends on tour," the 20th-ranked doubles player said. "We room together pretty much every week. We spend so much time together. Just to see the struggles and things she deals with, too, we can relate to a lot of things, so it's really nice.

"And she also is one of my number one fans and believes in me so much. To be here, away from our family, it's really nice having someone who is that close and has your back."

Muhammad and Routliffe, who is ranked No. 11 in the PIF WTA Doubles Rankings, are playing together this week at the BNP Paribas Open.

Muhammad is the defending doubles champion in Indian Wells, having won the title last year with Demi Schuurs. (This year Schuurs is playing with Ellen Perez.)

She also made the final in 2022 with Ena Shibahara.

To watch more of the behind-the-scenes conversation with Muhammad, check out the Behind the Curtain episode below.