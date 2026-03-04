WTAxMB-star_joint-logo_h_MB-version_p_3C_web (1)
'You and me forever': Sabalenka announces engagement to Georgios Frangulis

Author: Brad Kallet
2m read 04 Mar 2026 3h ago
aryna sabalenka Georgios Frangulis us open 2024
Al Bello/Getty Images

Summary

Aryna Sabalenka is engaged! The World No. 1 shared a touching video of Georgios Frangulis proposing to her in front of a pool covered in white rose petals, surrounded by an elaborate floral display.

Full match replay: Venus Williams becomes oldest WTA winner in 21 years

01:29:27
Venus Williams

She's engaged!

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka shared a sweet video of her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, down on one knee and proposing. The romantic scene took place in front of a pool covered in white rose petals, surrounded by an elaborate floral display. 

The four-time Grand Slam champion captioned the post, "You & me, forever ♾️ 3.3.26 💍🤍"

At the end of the video, you could get a glimpse of Sabalenka's impressive ring.

In her Instagram story, as the couple was enjoying a celebratory meal, Sabalenka shared an even closer look at the ring, with the caption, "Well, I obviously had NO idea this was happening tonight 😂"

Though Sabalenka may have been surprised, she did hint in recent weeks that she was hoping for some good news shortly.

"Thank you to my boyfriend," she said during the trophy celebration after winning the title in Brisbane in January. "Hopefully soon I'll call you [something] else, right? Let's just put extra pressure, right?"

It continues a momentous week for Sabalenka, who also welcomed a dog, Ash, to her family.

The pup, who's almost four months old, spent a couple of weeks with Sabalenka's fitness coach, Jason Stacy. She met him for the first time a few days ago, and was instantly obsessed.

"He's so cute," she gushed while talking to reporters at Indian Wells Media Day. "I don't know. Just like, [a] little fluffy thing that is so cuddly, so cute, and brings lots of joy and fun."

Sabalenka is returning to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after missing the Middle East swing. She had a dominant January, winning her first 11 matches before falling to Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final.

Sabalenka is the top seed at the BNP Paribas Open, which she's looking to win for the first time. She will receive a bye into the second round, where she'll play either Himeno Sakatsume or Alycia Parks.

