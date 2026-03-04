The 10 best quotes from Indian Wells media day

Full replay: Keys fights through the pain for ninth career title against Pegula

Media Day at Indian Wells rarely disappoints. Here are 10 memorable quotes from Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula.

In sunny Southern California, Tennis Paradise once again sets the stage for the Sunshine Double on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, bringing plenty of anticipation and opportunity.

That made for a lively Media Day at Indian Wells -- and plenty of memorable quotes.

The Top 5 players in the PIF WTA Rankings -- Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula -- spoke to the media on Tuesday, and we rounded up the 10 best quotes:

Our 10 Favorite Media Day Quotes

"That was real? I thought it was AI."

- Coco Gauff on the ATX Open's Rage Room, which she couldn't believe was actually real. She added that her mom sent her a photo of it, but her instinct was to question it's authenticity, not always trusting her mom to discern AI from reality.

"Yeah, they have ones, I think, here, so maybe I should book one of those and actually break plates and stuff. That would be probably more fun than a racquet."

- Coco Gauff, again, on the Rage Room. Plates do sound more fun.

"After me, there will be nothing to destroy. I would be there the whole day."

- Aryna Sabalenka, also addressing the Rage Room. It's great to have the World No. 1 back after missing the Middle East swing, self-deprecation and all.

"My shoes are amazing. If I lose a match, I don't blame it on them."

- Iga Świątek, when asked if she changes certain things when she's not playing her best. The six-time Grand Slam champion said she's not one to mess with her equipment -- especially not her shoes.

"I think maybe as you mature, you get older, you realize how important it is to give back to the sport."

- Jessica Pegula on agreeing to Chair the new Tour Architecture Council, and her continued involvement in helping support the players, the WTA Tour and the growth of tennis.

"He's the cutest dog, I feel like, on Earth."

- Aryna Sabalenka on her new dog, Ash, who she understandably can't stop raving about. The four-time Grand Slam champion told reporters that he's from Seattle, he's almost four months old and she only met him a few days ago. The World No. 1 is clearly smitten, and for good reason.

"Taylor, he knows [the] guys, so he will give me some advice on the return ... Hopefully we can defend our title."

- Elena Rybakina on looking to defend her Eisenhower Cup title with partner Taylor Fritz. Whatever advice Fritz gave Rybakina seemed to have worked, as they won the mixed-doubles tournament again on Tuesday night.

"I think she's one of those people you don't want your parents to find out about because she's so accomplished, and they're like, 'What are you doing?'"

- Coco Gauff on Olympic skier Eileen Gu, who makes even Grand Slam champions feel like underachievers.

"I feel like I would have probably more Grand Slams."

- Aryna Sabalenka, predicting that she would have thrived -- and would continue to thrive -- in a best-of-five format at Grand Slams.

"Little fluffy thing that is so cuddly, so cute, and brings lots of joy and fun."

- Aryna Sabalenka gushing over her dog, because we have to end with another Aryna Sabalenka dog quote.