Mary Carillo’s Hall of Fame call sparks laughs -- and disbelief -- at Indian Wells

Mary Carillo, the Emmy-winning broadcaster and former player who won the 1977 Roland Garros mixed doubles title with John McEnroe, shared the news at Indian Wells as fans wrote “Letters of Greatness” to this year’s inductees.

INDIAN WELLS -- A woman with a lone Grand Slam mixed doubles title (with John McEnroe at 1977 Roland Garros), will be welcomed into the International Tennis Hall of Fame late this summer -- alongside the great Roger Federer, he of 20 Grand Slam singles titles.

“When you think of Rog … “ Mary Carillo began, making a goofy face.

“You think of Mary Carillo,” her interviewer responded, drawing a series of world-class signature cackles from the future enshrinee.

Her career-high ranking in singles was No. 33, but as an astute, breezy analyst for numerous outlets, including ESPN, Tennis Channel and NBC, Carillo made the game more accessible. Also, an award-winning writer and reporter, particularly at the Olympics, Carillo, 68, will go in under the contributor category.

She made a point of naming most of the Hall’s female contributors, as well as some of the male sportswriters.

“I’m very happy to be among these people,” Carillo said.

The occasion at the BNP Paribas Open was the Hall of Fame’s “Letters of Greatness” celebration, an initiative that began last year when Maria Sharapova and Bob and Mike Brian were enshrined in Newport, Rhode Island.

Fans here at Indian Wells write notes to their incoming HOF heroes. They’ll be compiled and displayed as part of the enshrinement ceremonies in August.

“It’s one of the tools we use to bring fans and the next generation closer to our legends,” explained Dan Faber, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

One read: “Mary, great announcing and hosting those tennis tournaments. And your Olympic reporting was interesting and fun. -- Crazy Shelly.

In addition to Hall of Famers Tracy Austin and the Bryan Brothers, Patrick McEnroe -- the institution’s president since 2023 -- was on hand.

“Yes,” Carillo said, “they’ll be crawling with Douglastonians in Newport!”

Indeed, Carillo and the McEnroe brothers all hail from Douglaston, Queens, New York. John McEnroe, a seven-time major singles champion, was enshrined in 1999. The Douglaston Club was where they all learned to play tennis.

“Five tennis courts, a swimming pool -- and three bowling lanes,” Carillo remembered proudly. “And I worked at the snack bar and as a waitress. I was making $1.85 an hour -- no tipping.”

And then Carillo channeled a classic John McEnroe tag line.

“I did not see this coming,” Carillo said. “I mean, who the hell would see this coming? Come on, let’s be serious.”