Swiatek is having her 90s' movies moment

Iga Swiatek is determined to become more knowledgeable about film, so she's been using the off days at Indian Wells to watch some classics. On the docket this past week: 'The English Patient' and 'Legends of the Fall.'

Iga Swiatek has plenty of interests off court, and on numerous occasions she's showcased her impressive pop culture knowledge. (We know there isn't a bigger Swiftie on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.)

But one pop culture area where she's a bit lacking, she admitted, is film.

At this week's BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, the six-time Grand Slam champion has been using the off days to improve her movie game, with special attention given to 90s films.

"I'm watching the classics from [the] '90s," she said after her 6-0, 7-6 (2) victory over American Kayla Day. "It's super nice. Legends of the Fall and English Patient. Intense movies, but I love them.

"I always needed to get more movie knowledge in my life, because I know a lot about books, TV shows. But movies, not really. I'm still learning."

Asked which of those two films she preferred, the World No. 2 couldn't choose, and admitted that both romance flicks have gotten to her.

"They are all basically Oscar nominated or won Oscars," she said. "Hard to pick. But I'm crying on every show."

Swiatek erases 5-1 second-set deficit in opening Indian Wells win

The English Patient won nine Oscars -- including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actress -- and Legends of the Fall won the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

In addition to watching epic 90s movies, Swiatek has passed the time reading books and playing with LEGOs.

On the court, the two-time Indian Wells champion is now into the third round, where she'll play 32nd seed Maria Sakkari.

A little less than a month ago, Sakkari came from a set down to upset Swiatek 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the Doha quarterfinals.

Ahead of this match, Swiatek knows what she needs to do to reverse that outcome.

"In Doha, it was, for me, quite obvious why I lost," she said. "And immediately when I went off the court, I knew what to improve. Like technical-wise, I didn't really prepare for some of the shots as [well as] I should. When we got back home, I really practiced hard.

"Also, I played many longer rallies to not lose patience in the middle of it, and really be able to grind. Because against Maria, you need to be ready for a physical match."

This will be the rubber match in their head-to-head, as Swiatek and Sakkari have split their eight career WTA Tour meetings.