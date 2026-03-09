Eala through to Indian Wells fourth round as Gauff retires with left arm injury
Jimmie48/WTA
Alexandra Eala advanced to the fourth round in Indian Wells for the first time in her career after Coco Gauff retired with a left arm injury early in the second set Sunday night. Eala led 6-2, 2-0 when Gauff stopped after 54 minutes.
The American first took a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the opening set. Eala broke immediately afterward to seal the set 6-2, Gauff received heavy taping on her left forearm during the set break. But after dropping the first two games of the second set, she was unable to continue.
The only time Gauff retired from a match before today was in Cincinnati in 2022 against Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 64.
More to come...