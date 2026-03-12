Another mom on tour! Saville welcomes baby boy, Louie
There's another mom on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz! Australia's Daria Saville and her husband, former ATP pro Luke Saville, welcomed a son named Louie to the world this week.
As one of the tour's most prolific social media personalities, the fan-favorite former Top 20 player chronicled her fertility and pregnancy journey on social media in an attempt to shed light on the process for a world-class athlete. The Savilles wed in 2021, and jointly announced her pregnancy last September in a video posted to TikTok and Instagram where, combined, she boasts over 1 million followers.
The 31-year-old, who reached the second week of the 2016 and 2017 Australian Opens, is also popular amongst her peers in the locker room -- and her happy news elicited many congratulations from other tour players.
They included a flood of fellow ATP and WTA Aussies, as well as Top 10 player Jasmine Paolini, Belinda Bencic, mother of 2-year-old Bella, and former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur -- who is also pregnant with a son due later this year.
After Louie's March 6 birth, the new family quickly settled into life as a crew of four, as the couple's long-haired Dachshund, Tofu -- a social media star in his own right -- stole the show with his affection for his new brother.
Saville played much of the 2025 season before announcing her pregnancy -- and later revealed that she contested the US Open qualifying tournament while around 10 weeks pregnant.