Another mom on tour! Saville welcomes baby boy, Louie

Australian tennis player Daria Saville, married to former ATP pro Luke Saville, welcomed son Louie this week. The social media favorite previously chronicled her fertility and pregnancy journey, receiving congratulations from fellow players like Jasmine Paolini and Belinda Bencic. Saville has already been sharing content showing how she's settled into family life with husband, son, and their dachshund, Tofu.

There's another mom on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz! Australia's Daria Saville and her husband, former ATP pro Luke Saville, welcomed a son named Louie to the world this week.

As one of the tour's most prolific social media personalities, the fan-favorite former Top 20 player chronicled her fertility and pregnancy journey on social media in an attempt to shed light on the process for a world-class athlete. The Savilles wed in 2021, and jointly announced her pregnancy last September in a video posted to TikTok and Instagram where, combined, she boasts over 1 million followers.

The 31-year-old, who reached the second week of the 2016 and 2017 Australian Opens, is also popular amongst her peers in the locker room -- and her happy news elicited many congratulations from other tour players.

They included a flood of fellow ATP and WTA Aussies, as well as Top 10 player Jasmine Paolini, Belinda Bencic, mother of 2-year-old Bella, and former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur -- who is also pregnant with a son due later this year.

After Louie's March 6 birth, the new family quickly settled into life as a crew of four, as the couple's long-haired Dachshund, Tofu -- a social media star in his own right -- stole the show with his affection for his new brother.

Saville played much of the 2025 season before announcing her pregnancy -- and later revealed that she contested the US Open qualifying tournament while around 10 weeks pregnant.