Big news: Bjorklund and Shapovalov wed, Saville announces pregnancy

Weddings and babies, oh my! There was happy news this week off the court courtesy of two of the player-couples on the Hologic WTA Tour and ATP Tour.

Mirjam Bjorklund and Denis Shapovalov revealed that they recently tied the knot, while Daria Saville and Luke Saville announced that they're expecting their first child.

After a nearly two-year engagement, the Swedish-Canadian pair wed on Sept. 9 in a destination ceremony in Zakynthos, Greece in front of just 30 of their closest family and friends. The full details of the couple's day were reported exclusively by Vogue Scandinavia and People magazines on Friday, with dreamy photos taken by Swedish photographer Karin Lundin.

"It was the most beautiful start to our marriage and we are so excited to spend forever with each other," said the 27-year-old bride, a former World No. 128.

Per People, the bride wore a strapless gown from Ukrainian designer Milla Nova -- and later surprised guests by doing a backflip during their first dance: a routine from the movie The Wedding Ringer.

“I think all our guests knew we were not going to do a slow dance, but I don't think anyone expected that," she said.

While the Shapovalovs, together since 2019, have just begun their journey as newlyweds, the Savilles will welcome a new addition to their family in March.

Former World No. 20 Daria Saville married former ATP pro Luke Saville in 2021, and broke their news fittingly in a joint post on Instagram. In a reel, the couple posed with their dachshund Tofu and an ultrasound picture before sweeping a clay tennis court to reveal the baby's due date of March 26.

Saville is one of the tour's most prolific social media personalities, and had previously been candid about her desire for motherhood in online conversation. She chronicled a procedure to freeze her eggs on social media last fall, and disclosed earlier this year that, in 2019, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

She made an apparent veiled reference to both in the caption of the video, writing: "To everyone still dreaming of this moment, we’re thinking of you."

The news was met with shouts of all-caps excitement in the post's comments, from current and former pros including Bianca Andreescu, Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina, Jasmine Paolini and Taylor Townsend.

"This is the news I needed to hear today," said former Australian player Casey Dellacqua, while International Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters called the reveal "amazing."