Jabeur launches YouTube channel with Badosa in tow

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur launches YouTube channel "Her Game, Her Rules" with an episode featuring Paula Badosa. Highlights include when Jabeur reveals her pregnancy to Badosa, and stories of their friendship and shared history. Watch the full episode for heartfelt moments and insights into their bond.

Ons Jabeur isn't about to lose touch with her fans during her maternity leave from the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. The three-time Grand Slam finalist launched a new YouTube channel this week with a vlog series aptly titled "Her Game, Her Rules."

The Tunisian trailblazer -- the highest-ranked African and Arab player in either ATP or WTA history -- kicks off the channel with an episode featuring her fellow former World No. 2 Paula Badosa, as the two travel around one of their mutual favorite cities, Dubai, during a training day for Badosa last November.

One of the most heartfelt moments comes early on, where Jabeur joins Badosa for the on-court portion of her practice, and reveals to her that she is expecting her first child. Jabeur revealed the news publicly later that month, news which followed a July announcement that she was taking a break from tennis "to put [herself] first."

Jabeur's popularity in the locker room is well-documented. Appearing on Andy Roddick's "Nothing Major" podcast last year, the Tunisian confirmed that Badosa and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka are her best friends on tour. and in the episode, the two explore their mutual shared history.

As they're driving towards Badosa's Dubai apartment, for example, the Spaniard recounts their first-ever professional meeting -- a first-round qualifying match at the 2015 US Open, which Badosa won in three sets -- and the fact that it took both longer to transition from talented junior players to the top of the pro game.

"If I had to describe Paula in three words, she's honest, resilient and strong," Jabeur narrates. "But most of all, she's my friend."

Watch the full first episode of "Her Game, Her Rules" on Jabeur's channel here.