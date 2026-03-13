Rybakina set to rise to No. 2 in WTA rankings, overtaking Swiatek

With her win over Jessica Pegula on Thursday, Elena Rybakina will rise to No. 2 in the PIF WTA Rankings next week, overtaking Iga Swiatek. It will be a new career high for Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina's ascension continues.

Following her 6-1, 7-6 (4) win over Jessica Pegula in the Indian Wells quarterfinals on Thursday, the 26-year-old will move up to No. 2 in the PIF WTA Rankings next week, overtaking Iga Swiatek.

It will be a new career high for Rybakina, who is into her second Indian Wells semifinal after winning the BNP Paribas Open in 2023. For Swiatek, who lost her quarterfinal match to Elina Svitolina on Thursday, it will be the first time in nearly four years that the six-time Grand Slam champion won't occupy one of the top two spots.

Rybakina has been arguably the hottest player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz since last October. Then ranked No. 9 in the world, she swept six straight matches -- including a title in Ningbo -- to sneak into the WTA Finals, where she went a perfect 5-0 to claim the title and take home a record-breaking $5.235 million in prize money.

After the offseason, Rybakina built on that momentum by winning the Australian Open, her second career Grand Slam.

With four more wins at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden this past week, Rybakina has now improved to 16-3 on the season. She has also won 11 straight matches against Top 10 opponents.

Next up for Swiatek is Svitolina. They've split their six career meetings, though Svitolina won their lone match on a hard court, at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo back in 2021.

They last played in Madrid last year, a 6-3, 6-4 win for Svitolina.

"I felt when she came back, she's playing more aggressive and she's trying to really step in on some shots, put pressure," Rybakina said. "I think she's a dangerous opponent. She reads the game well. I will try to focus on my serve, because it's a weapon, and I really need to use it well.

Rybakina handles Pegula; 11th straight win vs. a Top 10 player

"And then, of course, try to fight and find a way so hopefully I can win this match."

If Rybakina wins, she could face Aryna Sabalenka for the title, in a rematch of the Australian Open final.

Sabalenka will play Linda Noskova in the earlier semifinal on Friday.