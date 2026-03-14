Sabalenka powers past Noskova to reach third Indian Wells final in four years

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 to reach her third Indian Wells final in four years. She’ll await the winner of Elina Svitolina and Elena Rybakina, both rematches from the 2026 Australian Open.

For the third time in four years, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will compete for the Indian Wells title. Powering past No. 14 seed Linda Noskova 6-3, 6-4 Sabalenka booked her spot in the BNP Paribas Open final and is now one win away from her 23rd singles title on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

Indian Wells: Scores | Draws | Order of play

She’s now the first World No. 1 in the PIF WTA Rankings to reach the final in consecutive years since the tournament’s inception in 1989, and joins Victoria Azarenka as the only two active players to reach the Indian Wells final three separate times.

Sabalenka has yet to win at Tennis Paradise but will have a chance against either Elina Svitolina or Elena Rybakina, who play in the second semifinal. Rybakina, who edged out Sabalenka in the recent Australian Open final, defeated her in the 2023 Indian Wells final. Sabalenka fell to Mirra Andreeva in last year's title match.

On Friday, Sabalenka’s strength and power overwhelmed Noskova, and with much higher temperatures, the court played much faster than in previous rounds, a factor that heavily played to Sabalenka’s advantage. Sabalenka’s service strategy to push Noskova wide with a large kick, complemented with her 11 aces and 37 winners, outmatched the Czech.

The four-time Grand Slam champion now improves to 7-1 against top 20 players this season, with the lone defeat coming to Rybakina. Sabalenka is also 2-0 vs. Noskova, previously defeating her at the 2023 Adelaide International final for her 11th WTA title.

More to come…