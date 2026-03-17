Week in review: Relief, exhilaration and a first for Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka had a magical two weeks, starting with her engagement and new dog and ending with a first title in Indian Wells. Plus, Elena Rybakina moves up to No. 2, Talia Gibson gets her first Top 10 win and more highlights from the week that was.

Indian Wells is in the books.

Part 1 of the Sunshine Double delivered one of the most entertaining tournaments of the season, with incredible three-setters dominating the first week and the second week concluding with a first-time champion and an early contender for match of the year.

As we reflect on the BNP Paribas Open and look ahead to Miami, these were the most notable moments and milestone on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week.

Star of the Week

Aryna Sabalenka

It's quite a time to be Aryna Sabalenka right now. Returning to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after missing the Middle East swing, the World No. 1 had an Indian Wells to remember. First she debuted her dog ... then she debuted her engagement ring ... and then she took the court and dominated. The 27-year-old didn't drop a set en route to the final -- beating Naomi Osaka, Victoria Mboko and Linda Noskova along the way -- before avenging her Australian Open final loss to Elena Rybakina, and flipping the narrative about her struggles in high-profile finals.

This was Sabalenka's first career Indian Wells title, after losing in the final twice previously.

Whenever another player starts to gain ground and threaten Sabalenka's perch atop the sport, she reminds us why she's World No. 1. She did it again in Tennis Paradise.

Match of the Week

Aryna Sabalenka d. Elena Rybakina, Indian Wells final

And that brings us to this match, which was a true classic.

Rybakina, who had won their previous two meetings, took the first set in this one -- just as she did in those two wins. But Sabalenka forced the decider, and that's when things got really interesting.

Trailing 5-4 in the third, Rybakina broke for the first time since the opening game of the second set to level it at 5-all. In the pivotal next game, which lasted 12 minutes, Rybakina saved five break points and ultimately took the 6-5 advantage. Sabalenka then held to force the tiebreak.

Rybakina held championship point at 6-5, on her serve, but a booming Sabalenka crosscourt backhand winner saved her tournament. She took the next two points to secure the epic 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) win.

Sabalenka saves match point vs. Rybakina to win first Indian Wells, 23rd WTA titles

Most Notable Rise of the Week

Elena Rybakina

It was only one spot, but it was a big spot. With her run to the Indian Wells final -- which included wins over Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina -- Rybakina moved up to No. 2 in the PIF WTA Rankings, a new career high.

She overtook Iga Swiatek, who fell to No. 3.

Upset of the Week

Talia Gibson d. Jasmine Paolini, Indian Wells Round of 16

It was the most productive tournament of Talia Gibson's career, as the 21-year-old Australian came through qualifying and upset Ekaterina Alexandrova, Clara Tauson and Jasmine Paolini to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals.

The wins over Alexandrova and Tauson were the first two Top 20 wins of her career, and the win over Paolini was her first Top 10 win. Not only was it her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal, it was her first WTA Tour quarterfinal, period. In fact, prior to this tournament, she had only won two main-draw matches in her career.

Gibson stretched Paolini wide in the 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 upset, forcing weak returns that led to 42 winners.

Gibson lost her next match to Noskova, but moved up 44 spots in the PIF WTA Rankings, from No. 112 to No. 68.

The run continues! Gibson bests Paolini to reach first WTA 1000 quarterfinal

Stat of the Week

58 for 63

Sabalenka was nearly unbreakable in the desert. In her six matches, she held serve in 58 of 63 games, a .921 percentage. Coming into the final, where Rybakina actually broke her three times, she was 46 for 48.

Most Inspiring Moment of the Week

Winning for Adyn

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova got their groove back, beating Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic 7-6 (4), 6-4 for their fourth career title together. It was especially sweet considering they had lost to Danilina and Krunic twice in the past year, first at the French Open and then again at the Australian Open in January.

After the match, during the trophy presentation, Townsend revealed that it was her son's birthday, and how difficult it was not to be there for that. It's all part of the tremendous sacrifice required to chase your dreams, she told the Indian Wells crowd.

"I've cried probably four times just looking at pictures of when he was born, and realizing that this is the day that my life changed," she said. "It was a sacrifice to be here today. I'm missing his birthday party, but I'm chasing my dreams and I'm really happy to able to come out with the win, and I'm really happy to be able to call him and show him the trophy and tell him it's worth it for me not to be there.

"This is part of the sacrifice of being a mother and a parent."

A very special day 💚@TaylorTownsend, a mother and a champion chasing her dreams 🫶#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/nlJTonWVrU — wta (@WTA) March 14, 2026

Most Dominant Performance of the Week

Linda Noskova d. Alexandra Eala, Indian Wells Round of 16

For the second straight tournament, Alexandra Eala looked great ... and then got beat badly. In Dubai it was at the hands of Coco Gauff, who beat her 6-0, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

This time Eala got past Gauff, who retired in the second set, but she was no match for Noskova, who beat the Filipina 6-2, 6-0 in just 55 minutes. The World No. 13 hit seven aces, converted five of her eight break-point opportunities and saved the only break point she faced.

Noskova cruises past Eala to reach Indian Wells quarterfinals

Quote of the Week

"I'm so done losing these big finals."

Sabalenka said that ahead of her match against Rybakina, and it appeared, at times, that she might be on the verge of losing yet another heartbreaking final. When she won, she was as relieved as she was ecstatic.

"Thank God I got this trophy," she said during the post-match ceremony.

Social Moment of the Week

Ash gets a cool down

Amid the celebration in the desert heat, Sabalenka had to make sure Ash was comfortable. Thinking on her feet, she smartly found a place for him to cool off.