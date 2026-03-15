Down match point, Sabalenka solves Rybakina to win first Indian Wells title

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame a set and a break down as well saved a match point to defeat Elena Rybakina for her first BNP Paribas Open title. In her 23rd WTA title, she ends a four-match finals losing streak to Rybakina.

Third time’s the charm! After falling in the 2023 and 2025 Indian Wells finals, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka saved championship point to defeat incoming World No. 2 Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for her first BNP Paribas Open final and 23rd WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz title. It’s her second title of 2026 following Brisbane in January, and 10th WTA 1000 trophy.

Sabalenka avenges a 2023 Indian Wells final loss to the Kazakh and ends a streak of four consecutive WTA Tour final defeats when playing Rybakina, including the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh championship and 2026 Australian Open.

Overcoming a set and a break down as well as fending off Rybakina’s third-set heroics, Sabalenka came back from some first-set frustrations to solve one of her biggest obstacles in Rybakina. After her semifinal win over Linda Noskova, Sabalenka said she was “so done” with losing high-level finals, alluding to her previous 1-4 finals record vs. her rival such as their recent ones in Riyadh and Melbourne. She now improves to 23-20 in tour-level finals, and Sunday’s win marked her 20th hard court title.

As a tennis fan, there isn't much more you could ask for in a third set. Down 5-4 in the deciding set, the moment had become now or never for Rybakina. She hadn’t broken Sabalenka since the first game of the second set, and had failed to capitalize on her previous break points in the set to get it back on serve. In finals, both players entered with a .500 win percentage in deciding sets, though Sabalenka had lost her previous four, including their meeting in Melbourne.

Pivotally, Rybakina notched the break in the last possible game she could, putting the match back on serve at 5-5. What ensued was arguably the game of the match -- and even the tournament maybe -- that took more than 12 minutes. Sabalenka had five break opportunities, but Rybakina saved all of them to take a 6-5 advantage. Sabalenka didn't get too rattled, however, holding to force the tiebreak.

In the tiebreak, Rybakina had forced championship point and 6-5, but a Sabalenka signature cross-court backhand winner kept the trophy hopes alive as the players switched ends of the court. Sabalenka then won the final two points to clinch the win.

Rybakina entered the match 16-0 in 2026 after winning the first set, and only two of those matches ended up going to a deciding third. Rybakina had the upper hand initially Sunday, pulling away in the first set with a break at 4-2 and then holding at love to guarantee herself a chance to serve for the first set. After doing just that, she opened the second set with a break as Sabalenka’s frustration continued to mount, evident with a small racquet smash at her bench during the set changeover.

That early break was the turning point, as Sabalenka turned her anger into fuel. She broke Rybakina’s serve at love immediately in the next game and held in the subsequent service game that took four deuces.

Compared to the first set, Rybakina seemed to target Sabalenka’s weapon, her backhand, much more in the second. Rybakina’s shot placement in the second set favored Sabalenka’s backhand 44% of the time, and was a factor into her second set win.

Following a double fault to give Sabalenka a free break at 3-1, Rybakina could not retain the rhythm she displayed in the first set, often hitting several forehands into the net or out-wide, though many of those were forced by Sabalenka's service game and powerful returns.

The victory represents a perfect ending to a memorable two weeks in Tennis Paradise for Sabalenka. From welcoming a new puppy, Ash, and getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, Sabalenka’s Indian Wells trophy was the only thing that could make it even better.

The tour now heads to Miami, where Sabalenka enters as the reigning champion.

More to come...