Ball kid dreams and a Serena hat: Anisimova unlocks Miami Open memories

As a kid, World No. 6 Amanda Anisimova would spend entire days at the Miami Open, watching her idols and contemplating whether or not to become a ball kid. Now a contender, she's looking for her first breakthrough at her hometown tournament.

MIAMI -- The Miami Open isn’t just a homecoming for Amanda Anisimova.

It doubles as a return to where it all started.

The World No. 6 still lights up when she talks about coming to this event as a kid, back when it was held in Key Biscayne. Long before she imagined herself inside the draw, she would spend entire days on the grounds, watching, wandering and taking it all in.

Nearly a decade after making her WTA Tour main-draw debut here in 2017, Anisimova arrives with a different perspective — no longer the kid in the stands, but one of the players fans now come to watch.

And with her home base just up the road in Miami Beach, the familiarity runs even deeper.

"I would go to the Crandon Park site a lot as a kid, and I absolutely loved it," the 24-year-old said of the former venue, which held the tournament from 1987-2018. "It was one of my favorite times of the year. It's a lot of cute memories."

She also remembers wanting to become a ball kid, but deciding that the rigorous training required to land the gig wasn't worth it.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz recalls watching Caroline Wozniacki, Roger Federer and Victoria Azarenka play -- and practice, when she was lucky enough to get a good view. But perhaps her most cherished memory was when icons Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams signed her hat, which she made sure to wear religiously for the entirety of the following year.

At the time, Anisimova never considered that she might follow in those players' footsteps one day.

"I was a fan," she said. "Obviously I played a lot, and I competed, but the dream was just so far [away], and I was just a kid as well. Maybe some kids dream that one day they'll be there, but I think that it just didn't seem realistic to me as a child."

Anisimova didn't just get there; she essentially started her career there. That first match against Taylor Townsend was a tough three-set loss, but Anisimova returned the next year and beat Qiang Wang in a match where she injured her right foot in the third set. It would be her one and only win in Key Biscayne, as she withdrew from the tournament ahead of her next match against Garbine Muguruza.

The next year the Miami Open relocated to Hard Rock Stadium, and she's still looking for her breakthrough at the tournament that means so much to her. Her best result came last year, when she snapped Mirra Andreeva's 13-match winning streak before falling to Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.

Anisimova rallies in Miami to end Andreeva's 13-match winning streak

This year the expectations are higher, and she has the advantage of getting to sleep in her own bed. She also occasionally drives to the stadium with friends, an added perk that makes the tournament feel more fun and familiar.

"I'm going into this tournament feeling good," she said. "I feel like I've had quite a few matches this year already and have been playing good tennis. So yeah, just happy to be here. I feel healthy. Just looking forward to getting started, and hopefully I can keep that momentum going."

Seeded sixth, Anisimova received a bye into the second round, where she'll play Ajla Tomljanovic. Anisimova has failed to beat the Australian in two tries, though they haven't played since 2021.