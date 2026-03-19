1-on-1 with Eala: Her mindset, her truth and her favorite sitcoms

Alexandra Eala's meteoric rise over the past year has come with heightened expectations. But the 20-year-old has remained calm and composed in the face of it all, with a mature perspective and mindset that keeps her grounded and in the moment.

MIAMI -- Everywhere Alexandra Eala goes, people have the same questions.

They want to understand how she handles the pressure and expectations that have come with her meteoric rise.

The questions are valid. In one year, the 20-year-old Filipina has gone from a relative unknown to one of the most popular WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz players in the world, and a true global sensation. Everywhere she plays, no matter which corner of the globe, she is surrounded by a legion of diehard fans.

Back in Miami, at the scene of her breakthrough run, she's getting more of those pressure and expectations questions than ever.

After her hard-fought three-set win over Laura Siegemund at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday, we sat down with her to get a little more insight into how she stays calm and composed, her healthy perspective on her tennis and career, and how she's successfully navigated this power-dominant era. She dished on her favorite sitcoms, too.

Over the past year, you have handled your rise -- and all that comes with that -- exceptionally well. You've received an incredible amount of support and love along the way, but that can be a burden. I promised myself I wouldn't ask another question about pressure, but what have you learned since last year about staying composed and regulated despite all the outside noise?

Eala: Opinions or expectations can change. That is not in your control. What I know are facts and truths, and the truth is that I've been working really hard. And I know I've been taking the right steps and approaching it in the right way in terms of what I need to do on court. So that gives me more calm. And fortunately, I've been doing well between last year's Miami and this year's Miami, so I'm in a position where this tournament is not all or nothing. You know what I mean? Not everything's on the line. But in regard to how I approach expectations and external noise, it's that I know my truth.

Eala wins longest match of career vs. Siegemund in 3:20 Miami rollercoaster

Having that kind of mature perspective generally doesn't happen by accident. It tends to be learned behavior, or from experience. What do you attribute it to? How do you think you developed that mindset?

Eala: Well of course some of it is attributed to my family, the values that they've instilled in me. But I don't really know where it comes from. It's just the emotional intelligence to be aware of what I'm going through, and to figure out what mindset is going to help me. There are so many different paths you can choose in terms of how to think. So which one will really benefit me? Because in the end, you want to benefit yourself. You don't want to fight yourself, right?

I lay out the options, or the perspectives, on how to look at different things -- will this make me feel good? No. Will this make me feel good? No. Feeling bad is inevitable, but there are ways that can be lessened.

We're in an era with so many power players, some of whom are bigger and stronger than you. You have beaten many of them, and you can clearly hit with them. But is there anything that you do specifically, in training or on court, to neutralize the biggest hitters on tour?

Eala: You could argue that everything I do is to prepare myself for those players. I do a lot, but I do it to prepare for all different types of players. I would agree with you that we are in an era of strong-hitting players. I'm in the process of still getting stronger, right? Still being more powerful. But I think I have different, other strengths as well, not just power. Different layers to my game.

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I believe you're a big fan of horror and comedy films.

Eala: I did go through a horror phase. But yeah, I really love comedies.

What are your favorites?

Eala: I love the sitcom vibe, like The Office. I absolutely love The Office. I love Modern Family, too. Super great. Things like that.

Both are classics. Thanks, Alex. Have a great rest of the tournament.

Eala: Thank you.