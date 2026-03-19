World's top 4, defending champion Ostapenko lead Stuttgart entry list

Four past champions and the World's top four are slated to compete in Stuttgart at the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

The top four players in the PIF WTA Rankings headline a loaded field for the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are among the seven top 10 players slated to play the WTA 500 clay-court tournament from April 13-19.

In addition, defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will also be in the field in Germany, where she won her ninth WTA title a year ago after defeating Sabalenka 6-4, 6-1. Rybakina (2023) and Swiatek (2021, 2022) are also past winners of the event.

Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina and Mirra Andreeva round out the top 10 players in the initial entry list, which also features Ekaterina Alexandrova, Doha champion Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova, who reached the semifinals at Indian Wells. Two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova is using her protected ranking to enter the main draw.

Stuttgart has been a staple of the WTA Tour, first hosting in 1978. For the first 30 years, the tournament was held on indoor hard court through 2008, but has been contested on indoor clay-court since.

The most recent German winner was Laura Siegemund in 2017, and she'll join Eva Lys and Ella Seidel as those who received main-draw wild cards for this year's edition.

In Stuttgart, there is a 32-player singles draw, consisting of 19 direct entries, four wild cards, four qualifiers and one special exemption. More than $1.2 million will be available in prize money, a more than $100,000 increase.