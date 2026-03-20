Anisimova bounces back from ill-timed rain delay to advance in Miami

Amanda Anisimova was a point away from defeating Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Miami Open second round -- but then the rain came, and she had to take the scenic route to victory.

A missed match point, an ill-timed rain delay, and a screamer of a winner to finally close out a rollercoaster encounter: No. 3 seed Amanda Anisimova's 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 defeat of Ajla Tomljanovic in the Miami Open second round had it all.

"There was definitely everything," the American said with a hint of relief in her on-court interview. "I'm definitely ready for a nap. It was such a tough battle out there and I love matches like that."

Some aspects of it would have been more enjoyable than others. The 33-minute opening set, for instance: despite landing just 50% of her first serves, Anisimova was still dominant -- in large part due to her ability to find breathtaking return winners when she needed them.

Her third match point, too. Having led 5-2 in the third set, Anisimova found Tomljanovic mounting another late charge to get back on serve. She held the Australian off in style -- a gorgeously timed backhand winner down the line, struck off a Tomljanovic drive volley. That sealed her first win over Tomljanovic in three meetings -- and exorcised the memory of their most recent prior encounter in the 2021 San Jose first round, which Anisimova lost 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 from 6-1, 5-3 up after holding two match points.

In between, Anisimova had to do battle with the elements, a valiant opponent and her own fluctuating form. The match had already started later than its scheduled time due to rain, and the first mid-match delay came just one game in. The second came as Tomljanovic served to stay in the match, down 5-4 in the second set. It had already begun to fall as she faced match point -- which she staved off with a service winner, two points before play was called once more.

"To be honest, I didn't remember that I had a match point with all the delays so that's good for me," Anisimova laughed in her post-match media session. "It's kind of typical for a Miami day with the rain. It's not easy, a lot of shifts in the match for sure, but really happy with the way I kept refocusing and didn't really pay too much attention to it or let my energy go."

On resumption, Tomljanovic made the most of her lifeline to force a decider -- but once there, could not sustain her momentum. The World No. 81's serve let her down badly as she racked up 11 double faults. Though Anisimova's game had also dipped since her first-set high -- she committed 46 unforced errors in total compared to 29 winners -- she was nonetheless able to build a healthy 4-0 lead.

It was enough to see her over the line, despite Tomljanovic once again finding her best form with her back to the wall. Anisimova will next face qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva as she bids to return to the Miami fourth round for the second time.