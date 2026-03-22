In 'Vogue Arabia' maternity feature, Jabeur promises comeback after son's birth

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur graces Vogue Arabia's March cover, where she discusses her pregnancy and excitement for impending motherhood. She plans to return to the WTA Tour, hoping her son inherits her character on and off the court. Jabeur seeks to balance motherhood and professional tennis, drawing inspiration from advice received from former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters.

In celebration of Arab Mother's Day, Ons Jabeur is making a promise to to her soon-to-be-born No. 1 fan: She'll come back to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz as a mother.

The Tunisisan trailblazer graces the March digital cover of Vogue Arabia this week where she opens up on her pregnancy and impending parenthood, calling her baby boy "the best title I won in my life."

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe I’m pregnant, but he has started kicking a little bit, so he’s definitely there,” she shares to writer Christine van Deemter as she channels her inner Mother Nature in front of Alvaro Gracia's camera, posing in Brunello Cucinelli, Marella and Louis Vuitton dresses amidst a backdrop of blush-pink and red roses, and desert greenery.

Jabeur says that while she hopes her son will follow in her and husband Karim Kamoun's footsteps an sportsman -- “He comes from two athlete parents [Kamoun is a former fencer], so he doesn’t have a choice in that!" she jokes -- her foremost hope is that he inherits the personality she shows on and off the court.

“I always say my game reflects my character,” she says. “That’s who I am. Being a kid is fun, and I want our son to have that. I want him to be creative, to make jokes. Most important is that he's a good person and makes a change in the world.”

Having been on a hiatus since last year's Wimbledon, even prior to announcing her pregnancy, Jabeur says preparing to become parents has been "a journey full of surprises" for her and Kamoun. But the three-time Grand Slam singles finalist says she's received advice that makes her eager to return from one of the most successful WTA moms about touring with a baby: former World No. 1 Kim Clijsters, who won four Grand Slam titles after the birth of her first child, daughter Jada.

“I want to give myself the time to see how my body will react," Jabeur says. "I don’t want to rush into it. But I definitely would want to go back on tour and compete for a couple of more years.”

“I always knew that tennis is important, but not the most important thing in life," she adds.