Miami Open Sweet 16 breakdown: Bracket-busters, next generation and upset specialists

With the first week is out of the way, it’s Sweet 16 at the Miami Open. Some players have moved through cleanly, while others have had to work for it. Here’s a look at how the eight matchups stack up.

The numbers are so staggering that even the accountants don't have a firm grip on the total, but the best estimations suggest that between 60 and 100 million people worldwide fill out an NCAA bracket. And while March Madness usually owns the monopoly on the “bracket buster” label, the Miami Open has had its share of it this week.

But don't tell that to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who is building off her winning form from Indian Wells. While she leads a top half that still feels like it is hers to lose, the bottom section is now led by the next generation of stars.

Alexandra Eala, Victoria Mboko and Mirra Andreeva have all punched their tickets into the second week, and they’re joined by 22-year-old Coco Gauff, the No. 4 seed and highest-ranked player in that half.

With that, here are the eight matches that will set the quarterfinals. In an action-packed Manic Monday sweep on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, the entire Round of 16 will be played on a single day. Here is how it lines up:

Top half

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 23 Zheng Qinwen

Career head-to-head: Sabalenka leads 7-1

The skinny: It looked tight, if only for a few games in the first set Sunday night, but eventually Sabalenka acted like the No. 1 player in the world and rolled past Caty McNally 6–4, 6–2. By now we know what Sabalenka is gunning for: not only a second consecutive championship at the Miami Open, but to become the first player since Iga Swiatek four years ago to sweep the Sunshine Double. Since 1989, Sabalenka is just the third No. 1-ranked player to capture 14 consecutive singles match wins across Indian Wells and Miami. It was her 18th straight-sets victory of 2026. For reference, only Elina Svitolina (20) and Elena Rybakina (19) have more total match-wins this season. But standing in the way is Zheng, who just secured her first top-20 win of the year by defeating Madison Keys. Armed with a serve that has produced 18 aces this week -- trailing only Sorana Cirstea in the tournament field -- Zheng has the power to test her opponent’s quest for more history.

No. 3 Elena Rybakina vs. Talia Gibson

Career head-to-head: 0–0

The skinny: Is it safe to call Talia Gibson the tour’s most dangerous qualifier? Yes, Rybakina has never lost to an Australian player not named Ashleigh Barty. And yes, Rybakina has reached the quarterfinals in seven of her past eight tournaments. However, Gibson is amid a historic Sunshine Double run; she is the first player since 1989 to reach the Round of 16 at both Indian Wells and Miami as a qualifier in the same season. The 21-year-old star, who leads the tour with 244 combined winners across the two events, has already captured five top-20 wins this month -- a feat surpassed only by all-time greats like Steffi Graf and Serena Williams in a single spring swing. Gibson could become the first qualifier in nearly 40 years to reach the quarterfinals of both March 1000s.

Consistency 💪



Elena Rybakina defeats Kostyuk 6-3, 6-4 and is into her fourth R16 at WTA 1000 level this year!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/N0yrDAJQx1 — wta (@WTA) March 22, 2026

No. 5 Jessica Pegula vs. No. 34 Jaqueline Cristian

Career head-to-head: Pegula leads 1-0

The skinny: On paper, this could be the biggest mismatch of the Sweet 16, but both players are chasing career-defining milestones. Pegula is looking to become only the third American to reach five consecutive Miami quarterfinals since the tournament’s inception in 1985, joining Chris Evert and Serena Williams. She has dropped only five games in her first two matches. Cristian, the lowest-seeded player to secure a first-round bye, has shown grit by surviving a three-set grind against Ekaterina Alexandrova to reach this stage. While she holds a 1–14 record against top-10 opposition, Cristian is hunting for her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal after previously reaching the Round of 16 in Dubai earlier this year.

No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Hailey Baptiste

Career head-to-head: First meeting

The skinny: This is a first-time meeting between Indian Wells doubles partners who have taken opposite paths. Baptiste has reached the Round of 16 without dropping a set while racking up a field-high 78 winners. She just secured her biggest career win over No. 9 seed Elina Svitolina and is hunting four consecutive main-draw wins for the first time in her career. Ostapenko, the 2018 finalist, arrives after a three-set rollercoaster against Jasmine Paolini where she overcame a 5–2 deficit and a hostile crowd by firing 12 aces.

Baptiste battles through to the Round of 16!😮‍💨



A stunning performance from @savvy_bap to take down No.9 seed Svitolina!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/h1ZNp9lBnd — wta (@WTA) March 22, 2026

Bottom half

No. 6 Amanda Anisimova vs. Belinda Bencic

Career head-to-head: 2-2

The skinny: This is a meeting between two of the cleanest hitters on tour, with both players eyeing career milestones. Anisimova, the World no. 6, is looking to reach her first Miami quarterfinal after falling in the Round of 16 last year to Emma Raducanu. She had to survive a rain-delayed, three-set grind against Ajla Tomljanovic just to keep her tournament alive before finding a cleaner rhythm in her next match. Bencic, however, has been sharper from the outset, not dropping more than three games in any of her first four sets this week. The Swiss player is looking to reach her 12th career WTA 1000 quarterfinal and her first since Indian Wells a year ago. Anisimova has won only one of her past five matches against top-15 opposition, and Bencic’s flat, early-take return game is built to test the American's rhythm.

No. 4 Coco Gauff vs. Sorana Cirstea

Career head-to-head: Gauff leads 1-0

The skinny: Since the start of the 2020 season, only three players have reached more WTA 1000 Round of 16 events than Gauff (32). The 22-year-old American could also become the youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of every existing WTA 1000 event since the format’s introduction in 2009. To do it, she’ll have to clean up her starts; Gauff has dropped the opening set in both of her matches here, though after falling behind early Saturday, she was clinical against Alycia Parks, losing only one game across the final two sets. Cirstea has quietly been one of this year's Miami bracket-busters, knocking off two seeds in straight sets. A win here and she would become one of three players to reach the quarterfinals at the Miami Open after turning 35.

Gauff beats Parks to reach fourth round in Miami

No. 8 Mirra Andreeva vs. Victoria Mboko

Career head-to-head: 1-1

The skinny: For the first time in five years, two players in the Top 10 will face each other in the Miami Open Round of 16. This matchup already has some mileage on it this season; Andreeva was clinical in their Adelaide final in January, winning 6–3, 6–1, but Mboko found an answer in Doha last month, saving a match point to win a three-set epic. They are actually doubles partners this week -- winning their opening match on Sunday -- so there aren't any tactical secrets left between them. At 18 years and 322 days, Andreeva is the youngest player since Bianca Andreescu in 2019 to reach the fourth round at both Indian Wells and Miami. If Andreeva advances, she would become the second-youngest player to reach the quarterfinals of both events in the same year. Mboko, however, is a certified threat to the elite; she holds a 5–6 career record against the Top 10 and has won three of her past four matches against such opponents.

No. 13 Karolina Muchova vs. Alexandra Eala

Career head-to-head: First meeting

The skinny: Muchova has reached the Round of 16 after navigating a pair of high-leverage tests, overcoming a first-set deficit against Camila Osorio and holding off a late charge from Katie Boulter. Despite those hurdles, Muchova is playing her most efficient tennis of the year with a 90.9% win rate in WTA 1000 matches. A win Monday would make her the second-oldest Czech player to reach an initial Miami quarterfinal since 2017. But to do it, she’ll need to solve her conversion issues; Muchova has capitalized on only 71 of 184 break-point opportunities. She faces Eala, a 2025 semifinalist who wrestled through a 3-hour and 20-minute marathon over Laura Siegemund to kick off her campaign. Eala holds a formidable 5–5 record against the Top 15 -- with three of those upsets happening on these very courts.