Golden Glizzy delivers a moment Aryna Sabalenka won’t forget

After beating Zheng Qinwen in Miami on Monday, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was treated to a post-match Golden Glizzy hot dog, and the delicacy did not disappoint.

As if Aryna Sabalenka wasn't excited enough after her fourth-round win over Zheng Qinwen on Monday, she was presented with a post-match snack that she had been dreaming of.

It was the Golden Glizzy, the gourmet hot dog that has been the talk of Hard Rock Stadium since the Miami Open kicked off last week.

The Glizzy features Australian Wagyu beef, and it's topped with Golden Coat caviar and gold flakes.

The perfect celebratory treat after winning 6-3, 6-4 and advancing to your 15th consecutive WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz quarterfinal.

"Oh my god!" the World No. 1 exclaimed as she was abruptly -- and gratefully -- handed the delicacy. "Thank you so much!"

Presumably starving and tired after the match, which lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes, the four-time Grand Slam champion took a bite and was wowed.

"It's so f***ing good," she said after savoring the bite. "Oh my god. And I'm so hungry. That's my recovery, guys!"

Sabalenka has always enjoyed sharing some of her favorite foodie guilty pleasures, most recently shouting out burger joint Five Guys after her thrilling win over Elena Rybakina in the Indian Wells final. (In her next press conference we'll have to ask her how the Golden Glizzy hot dog compares to a Five Guys burger.)

Next up for Sabalenka will be American Hailey Baptiste, who is into her first career WTA 1000 quarterfinal. This will be their first career meeting.

"I feel like my team already has a game plan," Sabalenka said in regard to the Baptiste match. "But yeah, tomorrow we [are] definitely going to watch some tennis. We're going to have a hit and prepare as good as possible for the match.

"I've been watching a couple of games of her. Yeah, she's playing great tennis. Great variety in the game, great serving. I'm really excited facing her."

The top seed in Miami, Sabalenka is looking to sweep the Sunshine Double after winning her first career Indian Wells title earlier in the month. She's the defending champion in Miami.