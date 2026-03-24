Miami quarters: Gauff, Bencic clash with a Doha final rematch in store

In the bottom half of the draw, Karolina Muchova will face Victoria Mboko for the second time this year while Belinda Bencic squares off against Coco Gauff.

MIAMI -- The 2026 Miami Open is now down to its elite eight. With all fourth-round matches taking place Monday, the four quarterfinal matches up are set and will be split across the next two days.

The bottom half of the draw is first up on Tuesday, featuring a Doha final rematch of Karolina Muchova vs. Victoria Mboko (NB 2:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. GMT) and the seventh meeting of Coco Gauff vs. Belinda Bencic (NB 7:00 p.m. EST, 11:00 p.m. GMT).

Stay tuned to wtatennis.com for a full breakdown of Wednesday's quarterfinals. For now, here's everything to know about Tuesday's quarterfinals:

Muchova vs. Mboko

Head-to-Head: Muchova leads 1-0

Last meeting: Muchova d. Mboko 6-4, 7-5 in Doha final

Why Muchova? It's been a stellar start to the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz for the Czech after years where she's battled injuries. Now healthy, she's reached the Round of 16 at all events she's competed in, reaching at least three quarterfinals in Brisbane, Doha and now Miami. She later went on to win her second WTA Tour title in the Qatari capital vs. Mboko, and her biggest victory of her career.

In Miami, she blitzed the 2025 semifinalist Alexandra Eala Monday 6-0, 6-2 in exactly one hour, winning 80% of her service points and all five of her break-point opportunities. Muchova is now 16-3 this season, with only five players -- all in the top 10 in PIF WTA Rankings -- that have more.

"I'd say great preparation before the year started," Muchova said on her 2026 consistency. "I started well in Brisbane, and then it kind of kept rolling, keeping myself healthy, being able to play almost week by week, it was something that I didn't have in the past.

"It's just a lot of matches, and that kind of gives you confidence."

On the line: Should she win, Muchova could advance to two WTA 1000 semifinals in a single calendar year for the first time in her career, the first coming in Doha.

Why Mboko? As consistent as Muchova has been the young Canadian in Mboko. Her power on the forehand has been a force to be reckoned with, and she comes off a three-set win over Mirra Andreeva in the Round of 16, winning the last set 6-0. Prior, Mboko lost a combined eight games in her first two matches in Miami.

Her meteoric 2025 rise from outside the top 300 to the top 10 has been documented, and Mboko has certainly played the high level of a top player in the sport. She's reached the quarterfinals in six of the last seven tour-level events she's played in, with her Australian Open fourth round loss to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka the lone exception.

"Playing her in Doha wasn't easy," Mboko said. "She's a really great player. She has a lot of variety in her game. I just know it's going to be very tough.

"It's going to be a new day, a new tournament. I played her before, so I kind of know what to expect. Hopefully I can kind of just work with my game and just see what patterns I could do or whatever I can do to try to gain more free points in the match."

On the line: At 19 years old, Mboko, could become the youngest semifinalist at the Miami Open since 2006 with both Maria Sharapova and Tatiana Golovin.*

Gauff vs. Bencic

Head-to-Head: Gauff leads 4-2

Last meeting: Gauff d. Bencic 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in Beijing Round of 16

Why Gauff? The 21-year-old American has reached the quarterfinals for the first time at the Miami Open, her hometown tournament. After a short-lived Indian Wells run that ended in a second-set retirement because of a left arm-injury, Gauff has navigated her way through the draw thus far.

She's had to go the long way, with all three of her matches being decided in the final set, including the first two matches where she dropped the first set. Gauff's had the upper hand in this series vs. Bencic, winning three of the last four meetings.

"They're both capable of winning any tournament any time," Gauff said. "I have to be ready either way. But this is what you expect in the later stages of these tournaments."

On the line: With a win, Gauff can become the third American to reach the semifinals at all three of the WTA 1000s in the United States (Indian Wells, Miami and Cincinnati), joining Serena and Venus Williams.*

Why Bencic? Bencic has been dominant so far in south Florida, winning all her matches in straight sets and has not conceded more than three games in any of them. After a difficult Middle East swing where she withdrew from Abu Dhabu because of illness, skipped Doha to recover and fell in the Round of 16 in Dubai, it's the performance she's been looking for.

We know what the World No. 12 Bencic is capable off, having gone undefeated in singles in Swizterland's second-place finish at the United Cup. Her win over Amanda Anisimova marked her third top 10 win of the season, and when at her strongest, she can hit with anyone. Furthermore, Bencic said she loves to play in the night session, which she'll get the chance once more vs. Gauff.

"I'm definitely up for the challenge," Bencic said. "We played a couple of times, always battles, so I'm really excited to challenge her again and to try to see what I can improve and what I can do better."

On the line: In her 150th WTA 1000 match Tuesday, Bencic could reach her sixth semifinal at a 1000 event and first since the 2022 Miami Open.*

Data courtesy of OptaFacts