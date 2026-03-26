Sabalenka, Rybakina, Swiatek headline loaded Madrid field

Three-time champion Aryna Sabalenka leads the Mutua Madrid Open field, and she'll be joined by Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and the rest of the Top 20 in the PIF WTA Rankings.

The entire Top 20 in the PIF WTA Rankings will be in Madrid next month for the Mutua Madrid Open, the first WTA 1000 tournament of the Clay-Court swing.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leads the field, and she'll be joined by Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina, Victoria Mboko and Mirra Andreeva.

Other notable names in this year's field include Naomi Osaka, Iva Jovic, Emma Raducanu, Qinwen Zheng and Alexandra Eala.

A staple on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz since 2009, the Mutua Madrid Open features a 96-player singles draw, including 76 direct entries, 12 qualifiers and eight wild cards. The top 32 seeds will receive byes into the second round.

Sabalenka is a three-time champion in Madrid, first winning in 2021 and then adding titles in 2023 and 2025. She's gone 23-4 in main-draw matches at La Caja Mágica since making her tournament debut in 2018, and has won 23 of her past 25 matches there.

In her run to the 2025 title, Sabalenka dropped just one set and beat Svitolina and Gauff in the semifinals and final, respectively.

"I'm just super excited every time to come to Madrid to play on this beautiful court," Sabalenka said after defeating Gauff 6-3, 7-6 (3) in last year's final. "I don't know, I just love this court. I love the support here. I think that's the secret."

Swiatek is also a former champion in Madrid, having won this tournament in 2024. She reached the semifinals last year before losing to Gauff 6-1, 6-1.

The Mutua Madrid Open will kick off on April 21 and run through May 3. The draw will be revealed on April 19 at 6 p.m. local time.

After Madrid, the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz will head to Rome for the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL D'Italia.