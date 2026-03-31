Bencic has a new favorite ball girl -- her daughter Bella

Belinda Bencic brings her daughter Bella to every tournament, and the soon-to-be 2-year-old took up ball girl duties ahead of this week's Credit One Charleston Open.

Belinda Bencic loves bringing her daughter Bella to tournaments across the globe, and the soon-to-be 2-year-old is starting to be of assistance to her mom.

As the World No. 12 was practicing ahead of the Credit One Charleston Open, which she won in 2022, Bella was on court with her, adorably picking up balls and placing them on her mom's racquet.

Seemingly loving every minute of it, she offered a sweet wave, and even had the right instinct to wipe the dirty clay off her hands.

The Instagram video drew praise from many WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz stars, with Jasmine Paolini writing "Bella bellissima 😍" and Sorana Cirstea adding "My favourite girls❤️❤️❤️."

Soon-to-be mom Ons Jabeur also chimed in with a handful of hearts.

Bella first captured the hearts of tennis fans in February of 2025, when she was in her mom's arms during the trophy ceremony after Bencic won the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

The heroic title came just four months after Bencic's return from maternity leave, and less than a year after Bella was born. Over the past year, she's repeatedly expressed gratitude that she's been able to get back to the top of the game after giving birth -- and she's been fortunate enough to do it with Bella by her side.

"I choose to bring Bella to every tournament," Bencic told Richard Osborn in Charleston this week. "I spend so much time with her. I’m really grateful I have this opportunity, to have people around me that help me to do that, to be able to play and to bring Bella. Literally, I wake up to her every morning, I put her to sleep every night.

"It’s a huge privilege to do that and still be able to kind of continue in my job."

The third seed in Charleston, Bencic received a bye into the second round. She'll play Dayana Yastremska in her opening match on Tuesday night.