What would a Swiatek novel be about? Some history, some darkness, some love

If Iga Swiatek were to write a book, which genre would she choose, and what would it be about? As the potential WTA Tour book club president, we had to ask her.

After Jessica Pegula, Diana Shnaider and Paula Badosa shared some of their go-to books at this week's Credit One Charleston Open, there were some calls for noted book lover Iga Swiatek to be the president of a potential WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz book club.

But instead of asking the six-time Grand Slam champion which books she loves, as has been done many times already, we took it a step further and asked her what kind of book she would write.

The World No. 4 said she'd attempt historical fiction, one of her most beloved genres.

"[It would have] sometimes dark moments," she explained, "but not like criminal dark moments. More about the psychology of people and how they feel. And for sure it would have some love story, yeah."

For the record, we would totally read that.

Swiatek's love of books runs deep. Back in 2023 she launched the Read with Iga challenge on Instagram. She aimed to read at least 12 books that year, and encouraged her fans to join her.

"I want to motivate myself to read as much as I can, because reading is what helps me maintain balance between my life and my work," she wrote in that initial post.

And on her official website, she's listed every book she's read since 2023, including her favorite books. (She loves many of the classics, including Gone with the Wind, Pride and Prejudice and Shogun.) Last year Swiatek hit her goal of 12 books, including The Housemaid -- also a Pegula favorite -- Circle of Days, Demon Copperhead, The Lost Daughter, The Bee Sting and Thinking, Fast and Slow. Check out the full list here.

All of that to say ... we wholeheartedly agree with Swiatek's nomination to be WTA book club president, and fully endorse her.

Swiatek is off this week after suffering an opening-round loss to Magda Linette in Miami. She's scheduled to return at the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart the week of April 13.