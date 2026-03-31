Party of five! Kvitova welcomes twin girls, Emma and Ella

Petra Kvitova’s family grows again with the arrival of twin daughters Emma and Ella, marking another new chapter away from the tour for the two-time Wimbledon champion.

Petra Kvitova is a mom again -- and again! The former World No. 2 announced Tuesday that she and husband Jiri Vanek welcomed twin daughters, Emma and Ella, to the world on March 30.

The two-time Wimbledon champion and her former coach married in 2023, and were already parents to son Petr, born fittingly during the 2024 fortnight at the All England Club. After Adam's birth, Kvitova made a brief comeback to the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz in 2025 but retired for good after last summer's US Open.

In October, the couple announced she was pregnant again with a family photo shoot posted to social media that revealed Petr "would soon be a big brother."

Kvitova, now 36, played nine events last season, and said that she was "totally ready" to retire after her brief return for the love of the game.

"I’m not regretting anything," she said at the time, expressing a desire to spend more time with her family.

Kvitova's happy news was met with a flood of congratulations from her former peers. Among them were former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who recently gave birth to son Marcos, former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia, who announced her own pregnancy over the weekend, and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.