‘I have no words’: Sunshine Double winner Sabalenka and the making of a new standard

First Indian Wells. Now Miami. For Aryna Sabalenka, the rare Sunshine Double is complete, and there is no sense she is slowing down anytime soon.

MIAMI -- Aryna Sabalenka sat in her bench just left of the chair during the trophy presentation and listened as tournament director James Blake listed her accomplishments.

Back-to-back Miami Open champion. A 23-1 start to the 2026 season on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz. And, most notably, the fifth player to complete the Sunshine Double, punctuated by a fist pump and a kiss to the crowd.

"You're doings things that are just historic, and I think people think it's easy because you're smiling through it all," Blake said to the crowd after Sabalenka's 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Coco Gauff.

For Sabalenka, this is where it’s been heading.

She is now a 24-time singles winner, joining Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek as players to win both Indian Wells and Miami in the same calendar year. She and Graf are the only World No. 1's to achieve the feat.

It’s something Sabalenka is still processing, calling it “unreal” in her champion’s press conference. Even so, she doesn’t see herself at ‘legend’ status.

"I'm not even close to the legends," Sabalenka said to reporters. "What's my motivation? I'm just trying to go as far as possible in this sport and to inspire next generation and to be good example for next generation."

Sabalenka wants the goals to show on court, but not at the expense of everything else. She has leaned into life off it, too, connecting with fans and letting more of her personality come through, a balance that has stood out over the past month.

It goes without saying, but this past month has been one of Sabalenka’s defining stretches.

On the court, she added titles No. 23 and 24, more than $2.3 million in prize money, the Sunshine Double and an 11th WTA 1000 title. Off the court, a new puppy, Ash, and an engagement to Georgios Frangulis.

On the way to the fountain, Sabalenka stopped for a brief one-on-one with wtatennis.com, reflecting on March and the Sunshine Double from the back of a golf cart.

Can you reflect on the past month, and how crazy it's been just both on and off the court?

Sabalenka: Just [a] crazy month. Sunshine Double, I couldn't be more happy and it's been really incredible. Four weeks of tennis and I'm just super proud right now with the achievement. It's huge.

The Sunshine Double winners -- Graf, Clijsters, Azarenka and Swiatek -- what’s it like to be part of that group?

Sabalenka: It's a dream. It's a dream that I'm living right now and honestly, I have no words because this is something that I would never, ever believe that I would be able to achieve something like that.

During your press conference, you discussed how your goal in the sport is to make history. Can you elaborate a little bit more and your motivation to be historic and a legend in the sport?

Sabalenka: When I lost my father, I just set up a goal that I want to put our our family name in history, and that's been something that's been pushing me so hard every day to work hard, to become a better player and I also become a better person.

That's my motivation, and also I would like to be an example of someone who has fun off the court, but also like super focused when I'm competing just to show -- I feel this is the healthiest approach. This is the healthiest approach to this really tough competitive sport.

If you can narrow it down to one word, how would you describe the month of March and why?

Sabalenka: Happiness. Because I got a puppy, I got engaged, and Sunshine Doubles, so definitely happiness is the right word to describe.

You haven't lost since getting engaged or getting Ash. Are they considered your good luck charms?

Sabalenka: That's for sure. I mean, probably I need to get married tomorrow just so I become even stronger. Maybe that's how it works [laughing].

In between Indian Wells and Miami, it was a very tight turnaround. For Indian Wells celebration plans, you joked that it was going to be espresso martinis and Five Guys burgers on the way over. How are you going to celebrate now?

Sabalenka: Well now, I mean, you got to change a little bit, so probably Stella [Artois] it is. We're gonna have some beer and maybe go to Ultra [music festival]. I just heard the plan could be to go on the boat for Ultra, I guess that's a celebration.