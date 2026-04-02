Swiatek adds coach Francisco Roig to her team

Iga Swiatek has added former Rafael Nadal coach Francisco Roig to her team. Swiatek recently parted ways with Wim Fissette following an upset loss to Magda Linette in Miami.

A little over a week after parting ways with coach Wim Fissette, Iga Swiatek has added Francisco Roig to her team.

"Welcome to the team, Francisco!" the six-time Grand Slam champion wrote in an Instagram story. "Very excited for this new chapter."

Following a three-year partnership with Tomasz Wiktorowski, Swiatek hired Fissette in October 2024. They won Wimbledon last year together, as well as titles in Cincinnati and Seoul, but Swiatek hasn't played up to her standard so far in 2026.

After leading Poland to its first United Cup title to start the season, the 24-year-old hasn't advanced past the quarterfinals in her last four tournaments. In Miami, she was upset by Magda Linette in her opening match, snapping a streak of 73 consecutive wins in opening matches at WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz tournaments.

"I'm super disappointed and upset with my performance," Swiatek said after the surprising loss. "I feel like I carry a lot of expectations and I can't really fulfill them right now. I need to get rid of them because my game hasn't been good enough to have any expectations.

"I think I am a bit confused, but there's no way but forward and I'm just going to try hard to work back from that."

Just days later, she announced the split from Fissette.

Roig was famously part of Rafael Nadal's team from 2005-2022, and since then he's coached Matteo Berrettini, Emma Raducanu and, most recently, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Swiatek is currently preparing for the Clay-Court swing at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain. Now down to No. 4 in the PIF WTA Rankings after starting the year at No. 2, her next tournament will be the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which begins on April 13. Swiatek is a two-time champion in Stuttgart, winning titles in 2022 and 2023.