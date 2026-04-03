'Celebrate, Coco Gauff!' How a back-and-forth scramble secured March’s Shot of the Month

Tied at 3-3 in the second set, Coco Gauff covered the entire baseline to track down a dead-weight drop shot and flip a defensive nightmare into a crosscourt masterpiece.

The heavy air at the Miami Open often drains a player's movement, but Coco Gauff found a higher gear in the Round of 16 to track down a ball she had no business reaching. Tied at 3-3 in the second set after winning the first, Gauff was stuck in a tactical bind.

Sorana Cirstea, swinging with a purpose, continually pulled Gauff wide, stretching the court until the American was sprinting toward the doubles alleys.

Eventually recognizing the opening, Cirstea moved in. She feathered a low, dead-weight drop shot just over the net and died in the service box. From her position deep behind the baseline on the opposite wing, Gauff appeared all but eliminated from the point. But Gauff has a rare ability to shrink the court when she’s on the run.

She broke into a dead sprint, cutting a diagonal across the court to track it down. As the ball dipped toward its second bounce, Gauff lunged, her frame fully extended. With a flick of the wrist, she carved a backhand crosscourt winner that bypassed a stunned Cirstea at the net. The ball landed just inside the sideline, turning a defensive nightmare into an offensive masterpiece.

Even though she couldn't close out the set, Gauff’s willingness to chase down every ball set the tone for the rest of the match. She recalibrated in the third, securing a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory. Gauff eventually fell to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final, but that scramble stands out as one of the most memorable plays of the tournament -- and one that earned her March's Shot of the Month honors.