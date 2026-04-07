Eala withstands challenge from Grabher; to face Ostapenko in Linz

Alexandra Eala impresses in her debut at Upper Austria Ladies Linz with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Julia Grabher. Next up, she faces Jelena Ostapenko aiming to continue her winning streak against the fourth-seeded Latvian.

Alexandra Eala’s debut at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz turned out to be a successful one as the 20-year-old Filipino scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over local favorite Julia Grabher in the first round on Tuesday evening. Despite what the scoreline may suggest, Eala did not have things entirely her way.

Grabher, who has climbed from No. 470 to No. 89 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz over the past 15 months, had break point chances in three of Eala’s service games in the first set. But each time, the left-hander held firm and ultimately secured a break in the 10th game to claim the set 6-4.

Clay season in full effect from Alex Eala 🛝#WTALinz pic.twitter.com/H5uUmAmDv4 — wta (@WTA) April 7, 2026

Grabher had more break point opportunities in the second set, but it wasn’t until the seventh game, trailing 4-1, that she converted one. However, Eala responded immediately with another break in the eighth game before serving out the match in 1 hour, 42 minutes.

By the end of the match, Eala had converted three of seven break points, while Grabher managed just one of 10 opportunities. The Austrian is now 0-6 at the WTA 500 event.

Eala, the first player from her country to compete in the main draw in Linz, will next face fourth seed Jelena Ostapenko. The pair have met twice, both in 2025, with Eala winning on both occasions — once on hard court and once on grass. She will be aiming to extend that record.