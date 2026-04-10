The key to Ruse's success in Linz? Lots of schnitzel, apparently

Elena-Gabriela Ruse has won three straight matches this week, including two from a set down, to reach her first career WTA 500 semifinal. What's been behind her winning streak? Consistent schnitzel, apparently.

What a week it's been for Elena-Gabriela Ruse in Linz.

Playing the Upper Austria Ladies Linz for the first time, the World No. 87 has won three straight matches to move into her first career WTA 500 semifinal, and her first WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz semifinal since last June.

So what's been behind her hot hand?

Schnitzel, apparently.

"I think because of my schnitzel," the Romanian said with a laugh after upsetting fourth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals. "I'm eating every dinner, my schnitzel. So yeah, it's doing pretty well. I'm very happy."

And she has reason to be. The Romanian defeated Katie Boulter in the first round, winning a pair of tiebreaks, and then came from a set down to beat Dayana Yastremska.

Then on Friday, Ruse again came from a set down to beat Ostapenko, who won this tournament in 2024. She hit nine aces in the win, and benefitted greatly from 11 double faults from Ostapenko. Ruse also forced an astounding 18 break points, and managed to convert eight of them.

But now the 28-year-old will face her stiffest test yet in top-seeded Mirra Andreeva. Andreeva defeated veteran Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-2 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.

Ruse upsets Ostapenko in Linz to reach first WTA 500 semifinal

This will be their second meeting this year. In the third round of the Australian Open back in January, Andreeva beat Ruse 6-3, 6-4.

In the other semifinal on Saturday, Donna Vekic will play Anastasia Potapova.

Ruse is two wins away from her second career WTA title. She won her lone title in Hamburg back in 2021.