Rankings Watch: Tagger's milestone, Potapova's rise boost Austrian tennis

Austrian players shine in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings as 18-year-old Lilli Tagger becomes the first 2008-born player to enter the Top 100 and Linz finalist Anastasia Potapova leaps 43 places.

The clay-court swing continued on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz last week with the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The first tour-level edition of the tournament was held in 1991, making it one of the longest-standing events on the calendar, but this year marked the first time it had been played on indoor clay rather than the indoor hard courts of the previous 25 seasons.

Top seed Mirra Andreeva claimed her fifth career title in Linz, and moves up one place to No. 9 in this week's edition of the PIF WTA Rankings. It was the 18-year-old's second trophy of 2026 (following Adelaide in January), and she becomes the second player to capture multiple titles this year following Aryna Sabalenka.

Appropriately, the tournament's most notable narrative aside from Andreeva was the rejuvenation of Austrian tennis. The country had not had a player ranked inside the Top 50 between July 2014 -- former No. 37 Yvonne Meusburger's final week there -- and December 2025, when Anastasia Potapova began to play under the Austrian flag. Appropriately, Potapova became the first home player to reach the Linz final in its tour-level history, and the first Austrian to make a WTA final on home soil since Meusburger won Bad Gastein 2013.

The 25-year-old's first WTA 500 final, and seventh overall, enables her to leap 43 places from No. 97 to No. 54 -- the biggest jump in this week's Top 100.

Potapova wasn't the only Austrian thrilling the Linz crowd. Reigning Roland Garros junior champion Lilli Tagger, 18, has been turning heads over the past year for both her rapid rise up the rankings and her stylish, rare one-handed backhand. The teenager -- who made the Jiujiang final last October in her tour-level debut -- took another leap forward last week in just her fourth WTA main draw. Upsets of Paula Badosa and Liudmila Samsonova -- the latter her first Top 30 win, involving the second-longest tiebreak of 2026 so far in a 6-2, 7-6(11) scoreline -- put Tagger into her first WTA 500 quarterfinal.

Consequently, Tagger makes her Top 100 debut this week, jumping 20 places from No. 117 to No. 97. She's the first 2008-born player to enter the Top 100, and takes over from Iva Jovic as the youngest player inside it. She's also the second Austrian to break the Top 100 this year (following Sinja Kraus), and her arrival means there are now four single-handed backhands in the Top 100 (joining Tatjana Maria, Viktorija Golubic and Diane Parry).

Other notable rankings movements

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, +26 to No. 61: Former No. 51 Ruse reached her first career WTA 500 semifinal in Linz via upsets of Dayana Yastremska and Jelena Ostapenko.

Donna Vekic, +37 to No. 67: Vekic ends a six-week absence from the Top 100 after qualifying for Linz and reaching her first semifinal since the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Lisa Pigato, +45 to No. 154: The 22-year-old Italian captured her maiden WTA 125 title in Madrid last week, and rises to a new career high. Pigato, who started the year at No. 266, has already lifted two ITF trophies in 2026 -- the Nonthaburi W75 and San Gregorio W35.

Marina Bassols Ribera, +24 to No. 181: Former No. 105 Bassols Ribera was the Madrid WTA 125 runner-up to Pigato -- the Spaniard's fourth career final at that level, and first since winning Andorra-la-Vella 2023.

Luisina Giovannini, +14 to No. 187: The 19-year-old Argentinian makes her Top 200 debut after compiling a 10-match winning streak by claiming back-to-back ITF W35 titles in Junin.

Jeline Vandromme, +33 to No. 189: Tagger wasn't the only reigning Grand Slam junior champion making waves last week. Belgium's Vandromme, the US Open girls' winner, claimed her second consecutive ITF title at the Calvi W75 last week. The 18-year-old dropped just 16 games in five matches, culminating in a 6-0, 6-0 whitewash of Katherine Sebov in the final, and makes her Top 200 debut as a result.

Karolina Pliskova, +61 to No. 197: Former World No. 1 Pliskova reached her first quarterfinal since Nottingham 2024 in Linz last week after dethroning defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round -- her second Top 20 win of 2026. The 34-year-old returns to the Top 200 for the first time since June.

Ane Mintegi Del Olmo, +42 to No. 252: Spain's Mintegi Del Olmo, 22, posted her first career Top 100 win last week, upsetting Nikola Bartunkova en route to the Madrid WTA 125 semifinals. The 2021 Wimbledon junior champion is up to a new career high.

Darya Astakhova, +55 to No. 281: Former No. 181 Astakhova, 24, captured the Bujumbura ITF W50 title last week.

Sloane Stephens, +151 to No. 401: Stephens scored her first Top 100 win since June 2024 last week in Linz, defeating Tatjana Maria to reach the second round.