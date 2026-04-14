Sabalenka, Rybakina, defending champion Gauff lead Roland Garros entry list

Defending champion Coco Gauff is one of four former winners on the 2026 Roland Garros main-draw entry list, while Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are among the players aiming to lift the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen for the first time.

The Roland Garros main-draw entry list has been released, with 100 of the Top 101 players on the PIF WTA Rankings (as of the week commencing April 13, 2026) entered into the second Grand Slam of the season.

Defending champion Coco Gauff, who claimed her second major crown in Paris last year, is one of four former winners on the entry list along with Jelena Ostapenko (2017), Iga Swiatek (2020, 2022-24) and Barbora Krejcikova (2021). Swiatek will be seeking to become the third player in the Open Era to lift the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen five times, following seven-time champion Chris Evert and six-time champion Stefanie Graf.

Seven further Grand Slam titlists will be bidding for their first Roland Garros crown: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova and Sofia Kenin. Of those, three have previously made the Roland Garros final -- Sabalenka in 2025, Vondrousova in 2019 and Kenin in 2020.

Two further Roland Garros finalists will be aiming to go one better this year and claim the title -- 2023 runner-up Karolina Muchova and 2024 runner-up Jasmine Paolini. Four more players round out the cohort of former Grand Slam finalists in the entry list -- Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Leylah Fernandez and Zheng Qinwen.

Elina Svitolina, Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko, Belinda Bencic, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Linda Noskova, Iva Jovic, Clara Tauson, Diana Shnaider and Elise Mertens complete the squad of Top 20 entrants.

The youngest direct entrant is 18-year-old Lilli Tagger, last year's junior champion -- marking the first time a Roland Garros girls' champion received direct entry into the senior main draw the following year since Fernandez in 2019-20. Tagger made her Top 100 debut this week after reaching the Linz quarterfinals in just her fourth career WTA main draw. The Austrian is one of six teenage direct entrants (ages as of April 13), along with 18-year-olds Andreeva and Jovic and 19-year-olds Mboko, Maya Joint and Tereza Valentova.

The last direct entrant in the initial entry list is Ukraine's No. 101-ranked Daria Snigur, who will complete her career set of Grand Slam main draw appearances. The only player in the Top 101 who has not entered is French No. 2 Varvara Gracheva, the World No. 59, owing to a continuing leg injury. Gracheva has not competed since a first-round loss to Magda Linette in Miami.

Four players have entered the main draw using special rankings (awarded after a hiatus of six months or more due to injury, illness or pregnancy):

No. 107 Anhelina Kalinina (SR No. 96)

No. 193 Jil Teichmann (SR No. 89)

No. 528 Sara Sorribes Tormo (SR No. 85)

Unranked Danka Kovinic (SR No. 95)

The next 12 alternates to the main draw in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. Tamara Korpatsch (GER)

2. Francesca Jones (GBR)

3. Veronika Erjavec (SLO)

4. Mayar Sherif (EGY)

5. Paula Badosa (ESP)

6. Kaja Juvan (SLO)

7. Lulu Sun (NZL)

8. Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

9. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

10. Oceane Dodin (FRA) (using a SR of No. 111)

11. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (AND)

12. Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Eight wild cards have yet to be announced, and the 128-strong main-draw field will be rounded out by 16 qualifiers.