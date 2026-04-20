5 players primed to jumpstart their seasons in Madrid and Rome

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, Qinwen Zheng and Jelena Ostapenko have had some of their biggest moments on clay. And over the next seven weeks, beginning in Madrid, they'll have golden opportunities to jumpstart their seasons.

One of the busiest spurts of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz schedule is upon us.

The heart of the Clay-Court Swing features back-to-back WTA 1000s in Madrid and Rome, followed by the second Grand Slam of the season in Paris -- all in the next seven weeks.

That means plenty of opportunities for players to rack up rankings points and prize money, and to jumpstart their seasons (and in some cases, turn them around).

The Clay-Court Swing is unique in that it suits very specific playing styles, favoring those who play great defense, have unrelenting stamina, and have the patience and precision to win drawn-out rallies.

These five players fit that bill, and they're primed to make serious moves over the next month and a half, beginning in Madrid and Rome.

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff did jumpstart her season in Miami, reaching the final of her hometown tournament despite coming off a recent left arm injury. But the World No. 3 is still looking for her first title of the season, and the clay perfectly suits her athleticism, movement and elite defense. She was excellent in her first clay-court match of 2026, beating Liudmila Samsonova in straights, before losing to Karolina Muchova in three sets. But the indoor clay isn't her preferred surface, she said in Stuttgart. The outdoor clay, however, is a different story. Gauff had a tremendous Clay-Court swing last year after Stuttgart, reaching back-to-back finals in Madrid and Rome before winning the French Open. She can play forever and wear down her opponents, and she'll be a strong contender to win a fourth WTA 1000 title and a third Grand Slam.

Iga Swiatek

After hitting a low point in Miami, where she lost her opening match at a tournament for the first time since 2021, Iga Swiatek took action. She parted ways with Wim Fissette, hired Francisco Roig and trained for the Clay-Court Swing at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The early returns on the Swiatek-Roig partnership are inconclusive -- the World No. 4 looked strong in her opening win over Laura Siegemund in Stuttgart, then fell to Mirra Andreeva in a tough three-setter. After the match, Swiatek preached patience, saying they're getting to know each other and he's giving her space to figure it out. They have a clear shared vision, though, and Swiatek seemed optimistic about the future.

We don't have to spell out why Swiatek is a strong candidate to turn her season around on the clay. She's the greatest clay-court player of her generation, and one of the best of all-time. She's had tremendous success in Madrid and Rome, and of course Paris, and though there are tweaks that still need to be made, she should get more confident and more dangerous with every match.

Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini remains in the Top 10, but she's still searching for her first big result of the season. She was most recently upset by Zeynep Sonmez in Stuttgart, bringing her 2026 record to 8-8, far below her standard. But where better to turn her season around than on the clay? We all know what she did in Rome last year, becoming the first Italian woman to win the singles title in 40 years. She'll be defending 1,000 points this year, and there's all the pressure that comes with being the favorite at her home tournament, but it's also the place where she has her fondest career memory. The crowd will give her a boost, as it did last year, and she said she just feels comfortable at the Foro Italico.

And lest anybody forget, her Rome run was no fluke. She made the French Open final the year prior.

'Forza' in Rome: Paolini takes the title and sweeps to national glory

Zheng Qinwen

It's been stops and starts for Zheng Qinwen after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on her right elbow after Wimbledon last year. She's only played seven matches so far in 2026, but she tested Elena Rybakina in three sets in Doha and beat Madison Keys in Miami. She wisely chose to skip the early Clay-Court swing tournaments to continue resting up, and it was encouraging to see that she was the first player to take the Caja Magica courts ahead of the Madrid Open. She looked strong, agile and, most importantly, healthy.

Prior to cutting her season short last year, Zheng had an excellent clay season, reaching the semifinals in Rome -- including a straight-sets win over Sabalenka -- and the quarterfinals of the French Open, her best-ever result at Roland Garros. And the year prior, she won 11 straight matches on clay en route to the title in Palermo and Olympic gold.

She'll be defending plenty of points, but it's the perfect place and the perfect time for Zheng to build some momentum.

Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko, of course, is a former French Open champion. Granted that was nine years ago, but throughout her career she's proven that she excels on clay. She's had a solid enough start to the season, most notably making the semifinals in Doha, and she has the potential to replicate that result in Madrid or Rome. (She's had far more success in the latter.)

She lost her opening match in Stuttgart, where she was the defending champion, but she had a brutal draw in Andreeva. It was a painful loss -- she led 4-1 in the deciding third set -- but the fact that she outplayed a red-hot Top 10 player for a good portion of the match was certainly a good sign. She did have 62 unforced errors in the loss, a number she'll have to cut down significantly.