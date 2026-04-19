Madrid draw: What is Sabalenka's path to a fourth title at the Caja Mágica?

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is on a winning streak and aiming for a record at the Mutua Madrid Open. Top contenders like Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Iga Swiatek are ready to challenge her. The draw breakdown highlights key matchups to watch out for in each quarter.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka hasn't lost a match in nearly three months -- and the field's task of snapping that streak may prove a difficult one as she begins her clay-court season at one of her favorite places.

The 27-year-old arrives at the Caja Mágica on the back of winning the last two WTA 1000 events played in Indian Wells and Madrid, and is seeking to leave the first clay-court WTA 1000 of the season with sole possession of the all-time Mutua Madrid Open record for titles won. Currently, she's tied with Petra Kvitova for that mark with three -- including a victory against Coco Gauff last year -- but will need to navigate through the best of the best on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz to win it again.

Hoping to deny Sabalenka are No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina, who just won her second Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, as well as reigning Roland Garros champion Gauff, the No. 3 seed, and No. 4 seed Iga Swiatek, who denied Sabalenka in the 2024 final.

Below is a full breakdown of each section of the draw, including first-round matches to keep a close eye on and potential quarterfinal showdowns. And to see the full draw, click here.

First Quarter

Sabalenka's first foe knows her way around a clay court. The top seed will face the winner of the first-round match between American Peyton Stearns, who reached the semifinals in Madrid 12 months ago by upsetting Madison Keys, Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina among others, and France's Lois Boisson, a semifinalist at Roland Garros last spring. Boisson, notably, is making her 2026 season debut in Madrid, having last played at the China Open last September.

Sabalenka and No. 14 seed Osaka could be primed for their second meeting in just over a month in the Round of 16, having seen eight years go by between their first and second head-to-head matches. Sabalenka defeated Osaka in straight sets in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open on her way to the title.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Kaitlin Quevedo vs. Venus Williams: These two wild cards are at opposite ends of their careers as Williams, 45, is 25 years Quevedo's senior. The former junior World No. 5 is currently ranked No. 144 in the PIF WTA Rankings, and earlier this year, made her WTA main-draw debut at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she picked up her first tour-level win against Stearns. The winner will face No. 30 seed Hailey Baptiste.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

With No. 8 seed Jasmine Paolini just 8-7 in WTA events this year, Sabalenka's projected quarterfinal opponent could come from further down in the seeds.

No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic, No. 18 seed Diana Shnaider and Baptiste are all in Paolini's section, with Bencic having reached the semifinals in Madrid back in 2019.

Second Quarter

Swiatek's start to her clay-court season, and to her new partnership with coach Francisco Roig, began with a quarterfinal effort in Stuttgart. She comes to Madrid still in search of a semifinal or better this season -- a drought that extends back to her victory in South Korea last September. Her opening match will see her face either a qualifier or former Top 10 player Daria Kasatkina, who returned from a nearly two-month injury hiatus last week in Rouen.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa is a notable name in Swiatek's section. Needing a wild card to make the main draw in her home event, the Spaniard opens against Austria's Julia Grabher, and is floating in a portion of the draw also includes No. 15 seed Iva Jovic and No. 24 seed Leylah Fernandez.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Tatjana Maria vs. Laura Samson. This match also has a significant age gap. Maria, 38, had already been playing professional tournaments for seven years when wild card Samson, TK, was born in 2008. The winner advances to a Round 2 match with No. 28 seed Wang Xinyu.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Should she want to snap the aforementioned semifinal drought in Madrid, Swiatek may need to navigate past two players who've already beaten her this year.

Her projected quarterfinal opponents could be No. 7 seed Elina Svitolina, who beat her in Indian Wells, or No. 9 seed Mirra Andreeva, who just scored a three-set win in her own head-to-head with Swiatek in Stuttgart two days ago.

Third Quarter

Gauff and her compatriot Jessica Pegula are both former finalists who landed in the same section -- a quarter that also includes several in-form other names. No. 10 seed Victoria Mboko -- a quarterfinalist at both Indian Wells and Miami -- and recently-crowned Rouen champion and No. 26 seed Marta Kostyuk also reside here as potential pitfalls for Pegula.

Mboko is making her tournament debut, and will face either a qualifier or American Caty McNally first up.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Talia Gibson vs. Emiliana Arango: How will the Australian's breakthrough Sunshine Double translate to clay courts? She'll get an early test against Arango, who just reached the semifinals on a high-altitude clay court at her home event in Bogota.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

Though Gauff and Pegula have played eight times previously, their ninth career meeting in this round could be a notable one. They have not yet faced off on clay.

Fourth Quarter

After driving away from Stuttgart was a second Porsche following a win over Karolina Muchova in Sunday's final, Rybakina lands at the bottom of the Madrid draw and will face either Antonia Ruxic or Elena-Gabriela Ruse following a first-round bye.

The Kazakh has only once been past the third round in Madrid in five previous trips to the event -- she was a semifinalist in 2024, and lost one of the best matches of that season to Sabalenka then -- and lands in a quarter of the draw with plenty of players who can match her for power.

First-round match to keep an eye on

Oleksandra Oliynykova vs. qualifier: The clay-court loving Ukrainian should thrive in Madrid's altitude, and could be a looming test for No. 21 seed Jelena Ostapenko to navigate in the second round.

Potential quarterfinal showdown

The projected quarterfinal would see Rybakina face No. 6 seed Amanda Anisimova -- but in a section that also features No. 12 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, No. 16 seed Madison Keys, Ostapenko, and No. 32 seed Zheng Qinwen, any combination of results shouldn't surprise you.