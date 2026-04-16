Andreeva tops Parks in Stuttgart; to face Swiatek in quarterfinals

Mirra Andreeva will take on Iga Swiatek in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix quarterfinals -- the fourth edition of their rivalry, and first meeting in 13 months -- after the 18-year-old defeated Alycia Parks on Thursday.

No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva extended her winning streak to six matches after defeating qualifier Alycia Parks 7-6(3), 6-3 in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix second round.

The champion last week in Linz, Andreeva is unbeaten on clay so far this year, and moves into her fifth quarterfinal of 2026. There, she'll face No. 3 seed Iga Swiatek -- a two-time winner in Stuttgart -- for the fourth time, and first on clay.

Stuttgart: Scores | Draws | Order of play

All three of Andreeva's previous meetings with Swiatek have been on hard courts -- a narrow 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 loss in the 2024 Cincinnati quarterfinals, then back-to-back wins in the 2025 Dubai quarterfinals and Indian Wells semifinals en route to both titles.

The 18-year-old gave little away about her approach to facing Swiatek for the first time in 13 months.

"I will just try to talk with Conchita," Andreeva said. "Obviously she's a great player, but I'll just approach this match as every other match that I had before. Obviously she's had a good history on clay, so I'm just very curious to see how it's gonna go. Obviously this is clay indoors, so it's still a little bit different, but yeah, I'm kind of excited to see how this match will go on clay court for the first time."

Against Parks, Andreeva was facing one of the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz's biggest hitters for a second round in a row, having dethroned defending champion Jelena Ostapenko in her opener. She had dropped just one game against Parks in their only previous meeting, in the first round of last year's US Open, but the World No. 95 pushed her harder in their clay-court rematch.

Andreeva broke Parks in the opening game with an emphatic smash, and thereafter mostly kept her nose in front -- but that was a struggle as the American kept on her heels, with the pair racking up nine breaks of serve between them. Parks' finest passage of play came as she forced a tiebreak from 5-3 down in the first set, saving two set points along the way -- the first with an exquisitely spun drop shot.

However, she delivered an error-strewn tiebreak, encapsulating a contest in which she fired 21 winners but also committed 41 unforced errors. Andreeva, by contrast, kept her game watertight with 10 winners to six unforced errors.

"I'm just super happy with the way I stayed composed," Andreeva said. "I felt like at some moments I was getting a little bit more tight, because for me, every point was important when you play against these kind of dangerous players."