Sabalenka makes playful plea to Federer after one-handed hot shot

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka hit a spectacular one-handed backhand in a dominant win at the Mutua Madrid Open. She revealed afterwards that she practices the shot and hopes Federer will give her tips on polishing it off.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looked a little bit like Roger Federer when she hit what she dubbed "the shot of her life" in her third-round win over Jaqueline Cristian at the Mutua Madrid Open on Saturday night -- a running, one-handed backhand passing shot that brought the Caja Mágica to its feet.

Already leading World No. 33 Cristian 3-0 in the first set, Sabalenka struck the winner on break point for 4-0. After a strong first serve, the Romanian started the seven-shot rally from a position of strength, but didn't angle the penultimate backhand volley off court enough to get fully out of the top seed's reach. Sabalenka sprinted to her left from the other side of the court, took a hand off her racquet, and found the space down the line to seal the break.

She celebrated with a big grin and a raised fist, and after the 6-1, 6-4 triumph, Sabalenka admitted that she practices the shot -- and hits left-handed -- to warm-up before practice sessions.

"I knew that one day, I would use it on court!" she said.

Meeting reporters in her post-match press conference, Sabalenka added that she hoped that the most famous one-handed backhand in tennis history was watching.

"To hit it [in] the match, and to hit it as a winner, probably that was the shot of my life," she said. "I'm waiting for Roger [Federer] to comment any tips for me!"

Sabalenka also expressed that the shot was a microcosm of the mindset that has contributed to her dominance as the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

"I think it's really important to put pressure not only from your strike zone," she added. "Just like putting extra pressure that, even if I'll be moving, even if I'll be defending, I'll still be able to stay in the point and also damage you. So I think it's really important."

Sabalenka will continue her bid for a fourth Mutua Madrid Open title against four-time Grand Slam Naomi Osaka in the Round of 16 on Monday.