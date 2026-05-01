Point-counterpoint: Making the case for Andreeva and Kostyuk in Madrid

We are down to the final two at the Mutua Madrid Open. Can the underdog Marta Kostyuk overcome Mirra Andreeva in the Madrid final? We make the case for both players.

In a final that few would have predicated at the start of the tournament, ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva will take on 26th-seeded Marta Kostyuk in the Mutua Madrid Open championship match on Saturday (5 p.m. local, 4 p.m. BST, 11 a.m. EST).

It's been a magical week, and a magical Clay-Court swing, for Andreeva, who turned 19 on Wednesday. She defeated red-hot Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the semifinals on Friday, showing a great deal of confidence and resilience in a second set that she nearly let slip away.

As for Kostyuk, it was a tale of three acts in her semifinal against Anastasia Potapova. She dominated the first set, looked overmatched and uncompetitive in the second, and then came right back with an emphatic third set for the unconventional 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 win.

Andreeva is into her third career WTA 1000 final, becoming just the first teenager in WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz history to reach three finals at that level before turning 20.

Kostyuk is into her first career WTA 1000 final, and is on the cusp of the biggest title of her career.

Ahead of Saturday's final, we make the case for both players.

The Case for Andreeva

Andreeva is having a clay season to remember.

After taking the title in Linz to start the swing, she reached the semis in Stuttgart, which included a statement comeback win over clay maestro Iga Swiatek. With five more wins this week in Madrid, she now has 12 wins on clay in 2026 -- the most on the WTA Tour.

The World No. 8, who will move up to No. 7 in the PIF WTA Rankings regardless of Saturday's result, has shown the ability to close out tough matches and tough sets all week. Perhaps the finest example came against Anna Bondar in the fourth round, when she let a 5-1 lead slip away in the third set and won the match in a tense 7-5 tiebreaker.

Her will was tested again against Baptiste, who came from 5-3 down in the second set to force a tiebreaker. Andreeva, who had appeared to have the match all but wrapped up, saved three set points and converted her third match point to prevent a decider. She rallied from 4-0 down in the tiebreaker.

She's making a concerted effort to stay composed and centered in the most high-pressured moments of matches, and that was evident late in that second set.

"I really tried to focus and do everything I can to just not react at anything that was happening," she said. "I was not reacting a lot on the points, or on the games that I was winning. I felt like that was helping me to stay calmer, and also kind of saving the energy a little bit."

Andreeva has the edge in experience and success at this level, with two prior WTA 1000 titles. And she served exceptionally well against Baptiste, winning 20 of 22 points on serve in the first set, including a stretch of 15 straight. If she can maintain that level of consistency and dominance on serve, she has a great chance to win her sixth title.

The Case for Kostyuk

Before the start of the season, Kostyuk said her goal was clear: finish in the Top 10.

She got off to a strong start towards that pursuit, reaching the final in her first tournament in Brisbane. But a ligament tear in Melbourne derailed that momentum. She missed the Middle East swing, and the Sunshine swing didn't produce any notable results.

But on clay, her season has been supercharged.

The World No. 23 won the title in Rouen, her second career title, and is now in back-to-back WTA finals for the first time. Two of her five wins this week have come against Top 15 players -- first World No. 5 Jessica Pegula, most impressively, and then 13th seed Linda Noskova in the quarterfinals. Pegula took just five games off Kostyuk, and the Ukrainian shut Noskova out in the second set.

She's dropped just one set all week, the second-set blip to Potapova, and brings a career-best 10-match winning streak into the final.

Still fresh off her injury and a challenging start to the season, the 23-year-old is savoring the moment and taking nothing for granted, a mindset that should suit her well against Andreeva.

"Even today when I was down, I was just supporting myself, and really just tried to enjoy the moment of being in the semifinals of one of the biggest tournaments on tour," she said. "I want to do the same on Saturday, because at the end of the day, no matter how this match turns around, I made the finals.

"I really want to enjoy being out there and just playing tennis and bringing a good show."

Though she's the underdog heading into this final, she does own the advantage in the head-to-head. They played for the first time earlier this year, on hard courts in Brisbane, and Kostyuk got the 7-6 (7), 6-3 win. Kostyuk asserted her power in that match, hitting 34 winners to Andreeva's 10.