Andreeva vs. Kostyuk: Everything to know about the Madrid final

Ahead of Saturday's championship match, here’s a complete breakdown of when Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk play, what’s at stake and how they navigated the draw in Madrid.

MADRID -- The 2026 Mutua Madrid Open final is set.

World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva encounters World No. 23 Marta Kostyuk for the second time on the WTA Driven by Mercedes-Benz, as both seek their first-ever title at La Caja Mágica. Both players are into their third finals of the young season.

From order of play to prize money and a championship preview, here is everything you need to know about Saturday's final:

When are the Madrid singles and doubles finals?

Both finals will take place at Estadio Manolo Santana, with the singles championship at 5:00 p.m. local (4:00 p.m. BST, 11:00 a.m. EST) on Saturday. The doubles final will take place on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. local (1:00 p.m. BST, 8:00 a.m. EST)

How did each singles player reach the championship?

Singles

Andreeva

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Panna Udvardy 7-5, 6-2

Third round: def. Dalma Galfi 6-3, 6-2

Fourth round: def. Anna Bondar 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Quarterfinals: def. Leylah Fernandez 7-6 (1), 6-3

Semifinals: def. 6-4, 7-6 (8)

Andreeva makes her second final of the clay-court season, following her title in Linz. She's grinded her way through the Madrid final, with the help of a 3-1 record in tiebreaks throughout the tournament.

Kostyuk

First round: Bye

Second round: def. Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-3

Third round: def. Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-4

Fourth round: def. Caty McNally 6-2, 6-3

Quarterfinals: def. Linda Noskova 7-6 (1), 6-0

Semifinals: def. Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

Kostyuk is into her third final of 2026, and she could become just the second player ranked outside the WTA Top 20 to win the Madrid Open (Arevane Rezai, No. 24 in 2010).

What are the ranking points and prize money at stake?

Saturday will be a massive payday for the singles champion as the Madrid winner will take home €1,007,165 (approx. $1.18 million USD). The singles finalist certainly won't go empty-handed, enjoying €535,585 ($627,000). In doubles, the championship duo receives €409,520 ($479,000) with the runner-ups earning €216,800 ($254,000)

All prize money will be paid out in euros.

Consistent with all WTA 1000 events, the champions in both draws receive 1,000 ranking points toward their standing in the PIF WTA Rankings as well as the Race to the WTA Finals. Any change in ranking in the former is based on the net-gain from a year ago. The finalists receive 650 points.

With a win, Andreeva would jump to third in the race, or fourth if she were to lose. For Kostyuk, she'll jump from No. 22 to No. 9 in the race, regardless of win or loss.

Andreeva vs. Kostyuk championship preview

The World No. 8 Andreeva is already into her third final of 2026, and she's 2-0 in the previous with 500 singles in Adelaide and Linz. The clay-court season thus far for Andreeva has shown how consistent and dominant she can be, and fight through difficult situations despite how tense she might get with herself.

She's into her first final at La Caja Mágica, and her third WTA 1000 final, becoming the first teenager to reach three 1000 finals on tour. She's also 2-0 in those previous matches, going back-to-back from Dubai and Indian Wells in 2025. Furthermore, Madrid will be her third clay final of her total seven, where she won titles at Iasi in 2024 and the aforementioned Linz.

"I don't consider myself the favorite for the match because I know that whoever gets to the final is a tough opponent," Andreeva said. "I've learned not to care about the rankings of my opponent or, you know, the last name of my opponent as well.

"I'm just going to try to go on court and do the things that I have to do to really focus on the game plan that we create with Conchita [Martinez], and that's the only thing I can control."

It's only fitting that another 2026 clay-court tournament champion will go toe-to-toe with Andreeva. Kostyuk has looked as dominant as ever, winning 10 straight tour-level matches. Thursday's semifinal was the only three-set match in Madrid so far for the Ukrainian and she hasn't been put in too dangerous of a position to lose a match.

Saturday will be Kostyuk's seventh career singles final, and third on clay. The transition to the surface has brought out her best tennis so far this season after third round exits in Indian Wells and Miami, which Kostyuk said she wasn't too disappointed with at the time.

Kostyuk owns the head to head in the series at 1-0, with the first meeting in Kostyuk's favor back at her run to the Brisbane final, but she knows it's a completely surface and new match.

"I think it's entirely different court and everything," Andreeva said. "We had really difficult match. I'm excited for the final, because it's a final, at the end of the day.

"She's very solid player, very hard hitter, more like she has very big serve. So, you know, I'm excited for that. I don't know, I it's really different conditions."