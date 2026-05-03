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Match Reaction

Siniakova and Townsend capture Madrid crown for third straight WTA 1000 title

Author: Noah Poser
Match Reaction
1m read 03 May 2026 1h ago
Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova, Madrid 2026

Summary

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend can't stop winning. The duo won their third straight WTA 1000 title with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 triumph over Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in Madrid on Sunday. It's their sixth title together.

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Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend are WTA 1000 champions once more, spoiling the reunion of Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory in 1 hour and 29 minutes on Sunday to claim the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open title.

The win gives Siniakova and Townsend their third straight WTA 1000 triumph after completing the Sunshine Double with titles in Indian Wells and Miami. It's their sixth overall as a team and their fourth at the WTA 1000 level, along with two Grand Slam titles.

More to come...

Summary

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend can't stop winning. The duo won their third straight WTA 1000 title with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 triumph over Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in Madrid on Sunday. It's their sixth title together.

features

Champions Reel: How Marta Kostyuk won Madrid 2026

12:34
16x9MK