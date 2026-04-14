Legend Bio: Rosie Casals

Born in San Francisco to parents who had immigrated from El Salvador, Rosie Casals played a brand of tennis built on speed, agility and a fierce will to succeed against the odds. This explosive combination, manifested in a five-foot-two frame, was the foundation of an especially remarkable doubles career that spanned the amateur and professional eras.

In total, Casals captured 112 titles in the team discipline, a figure surpassed only by Martina Navratilova. Her partnership with Billie Jean King, in particular, became one of the most formidable in the sport's history as together they captured seven majors among 56 titles overall.

Casals' distinguished singles career, which saw her rise as high as No.3 in the world and post 12 Top 10 seasons, was also highlighted by deep runs at the Slams. At the US Open, she was runner-up to Margaret Court in 1970 and then to King in 1971. A four-time semifinalist at Wimbledon, she reached at least the last eight at all four majors.

On the nascent women's circuit, too, Casals had a knack for delivering at special moments. In 1970, having signed up with Gladys Heldman as one of the Original 9, she defeated Judy Dalton to win the first Virginia Slims tournament at Houston. Among 11 career titles she also won the first staging of the Family Circle Cup – precursor to today's Charleston Open – in 1973. Her reward for that victory was $30,000, a record payday in the sport at the time.

But doubles established the Californian's legacy as one of the all-time greats. From 21 Grand Slam finals contested she captured nine titles, five at Wimbledon (1967-68, 1970-71, 1973) and four at the US Open (1967, 1971, 1974, 1982). She also won the Virginia Slims Championships (now the WTA Finals) with Margaret Court in 1973 and King in 1974. When she pocketed the Virginia Slims of California title with Navratilova in 1988, at 39 years, 5 months of age, Casals became the second-oldest player ever to win a professional event at the time.

Casals also won three mixed doubles majors, two of them with Ilie Nastase, taking her Grand Slam tally to 12. She was a prominent member of the US Federation Cup Team, winning seven championships (1970, 1976-1981) and also helped the American side win the Wightman Cup seven times.

Beyond her on-court achievements, Casals was a pivotal figure in the evolution of women's professional tennis and the WTA Tour. One of her nicknames was ‘The General’ – a nod to her importance as a political operator alongside King in their quest to secure equality for the women's game. As well as being an outspoken protagonist among the Original 9, Casals sat by King's side at the London meeting that resulted in the creation of the WTA in 1973. She went on to serve on the WTA's Board of Directors for a decade, and in 1987 her contributions were recognized with the honorary membership of the organization.

Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame as a player in 1996, and as a member of the Original 9 in 2021, Casals established the Love & Love Foundation with fellow former player Tory Fretz in support of youth in the Coachella Valley. Her wife, Connie Spooner, was the first athletic trainer on the WTA Tour.