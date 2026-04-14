Legend Bio: Kerry Melville Reid

Kerry Melville Reid’s career was forged in the crucible of the 1970s, a decade of profound change for women’s tennis. As a 23-year-old, she was one two Australian players – with Judy Tegart Dalton – among the Original 9 who signed $1 contracts with Gladys Heldman to launch the Virginia Slims Circuit. She went on to spend much of the ensuing decade as a fixture in the Top 10, a consistent and formidable presence who peaked at No.5 in the rankings.

Unassuming but assured, Melville Reid's signature on-court achievement came in January 1977 when she defeated Dianne Fromholtz to capture the Australian Open, the biggest of 22 career titles she would win from more than 60 finals played. It was a case of third time lucky in major finals for the Aussie with a tricky sidespin forehand, who had finished runner-up to Margaret Court at the Australian Open in 1970, and to Billie Jean King at the US Open in 1972. During her career, Melville Reid also reached the semifinals at Roland Garros (1967) and Wimbledon (1974) and finished runner-up to Chris Evert in the final of the inaugural Virginia Slims Championships, precursor to the WTA Finals, in 1972.

In doubles, the Sydney-born righthander reached eight Grand Slam finals and secured three titles, each with a different partner, two of them fellow Australians. She first triumphed at the Australian Open in 1968 with Karen Krantzcke, and then won her home title again in December 1977, alongside Mona Guerrant of the United States. In 1978, she captured the Wimbledon title with Wendy Turnbull.

Beyond tournament play, Melville Reid was a stalwart for Australia in Federation Cup. She was a member of the victorious national side in 1968 and helped her country reach four consecutive finals from 1976 through 1979.

She married Grover "Raz" Reid, a teammate from the World Team Tennis Boston Lobsters, in April 1975 and played her last Grand Slam at the US Open in 1979, with Reid as her coach. The couple settled in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where they worked as club pros and raised two daughters, Kati and Kimi.

Having been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 1979, Melville Reid's legacy as a pioneer and champion was cemented with inductions into the Australian Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014 and, as a member of the Original 9, the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2021.