April Shot of the Month: Kostyuk turns a back-to-the-net circus volley into Madrid gold

Winning a first career WTA 1000 title is enough to make any week unforgettable, but for Marta Kostyuk, the road to the Mutua Madrid Open trophy included a moment of raw instinct -- a moment that landed her April’s Shot of the Month top honors.

The sequence unfolded during her semifinal matchup against Anastasia Potapova. Already holding an early 2-0 lead in the third set, Kostyuk found herself stretched to the limit in a rally that seemed destined to go the other way. Forced deep into her forehand corner, Kostyuk stayed alive with a desperate squash-shot slide just to put air under the ball.

Potapova, sensing an opening, responded with a sneaky drop shot that forced a sudden change of direction. Kostyuk scrambled to the net, arriving just as Potapova looked ready to end the point with a forehand stab down the line. In a final act of desperation, Kostyuk lunged with enough momentum that her body contorted until her back was fully turned to the net at the moment of impact. Somehow, she managed to catch the ball, carving out a circus backhand volley that landed for a clean winner.

Kostyuk carried that energy through the rest of the week, eventually taking home the title for the biggest championship of her career to date. The trophy will go in the case, and that back-to-the-net winner will live with the permanent fixtures on her highlight reel. Not a bad way to announce yourself as a WTA 1000 champion.