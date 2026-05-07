Anisimova pulls out of Rome with left wrist injury

World No. 6 Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome ahead of her opening match, citing a left wrist injury. She was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Elena Gabriela Ruse.

Amanda Anisimova has pulled out of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome with a left wrist injury.

The World No. 6 had been scheduled to face Jelena Ostapenko in the second round on Thursday. Instead, the American will be replaced by lucky loser Elena Gabriela Ruse.

The 24-year-old has yet to play during the Clay-Court Swing. She pulled out of the Credit One Charleston Open in late March, citing an undisclosed injury she sustained in Miami. Two weeks later she withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open with a wrist injury.

The two-time Grand Slam finalist most recently played Indian Wells and Miami, where she had back-to-back runs to the Round of 16. Shortly after the Miami Open, she announced that she was mutually parting ways with her coach, Hendrik Vleeshouwers.

"Last year holds so many special moments and achievements together that I will never forget!" Anisimova wrote on Instagram. "We picked up some trophies and incredible milestones, but all the laughs and behind the scenes moments I’ll carry with me even more."

Last year's Most Improved Player is 11-6 on the season. She reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January and made the semifinals in Dubai a month later, but has only played six WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz matches since then.

Earlier in the week, Madrid champion Marta Kostyuk pulled out of Rome with a right hip injury.

"After the best stretch of my career, I was looking forward to Rome," Kostyuk wrote on social media. "But sometimes your body has other plans, and over the past few days I’ve been dealing with a hip issue. With my ankle still not fully at 100%, it’s just not smart to keep pushing right now, so I won’t be competing there this year. I’m sad to miss it, but I’ll see you next year. Now it’s time to recover and get ready for Paris."

World No. 30 Emma Raducanu also withdrew from the Italian Open with a post-viral illness.