Ferro, Rakotomanga Rajaonah, Efremova among Roland Garros wild cards

Oeiras WTA 125 champion Fiona Ferro, Sao Paulo champion Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah and junior No. 1 Ksenia Efremova are among the eight players to receive main-draw wild cards for Roland Garros 2026.

The wild cards for Roland Garros 2026 have been announced, with six going to home players and two to reciprocal arrangements with other Grand Slam federations.

The six Frenchwomen who will gain entry to the main draw are as follows:

No. 127 Leolia Jeanjean, the 2025 Bogota quarterfinalist. Jeanjean, who reached her career high of No. 91 last August, is fresh off a run to the second round in Rome, where she stretched defending champion Jasmine Paolini to three sets. The 30-year-old formerly made the Roland Garros third round on her 2022 debut via an upset of Karolina Pliskova.

No. 159 Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, who won her first WTA title last September in Sao Paulo in just her third tour-level main draw. The 20-year-old rose to a career high of No. 116 in February, but has struggled this season, winning just two out of 12 matches so far.

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No. 197 Fiona Ferro, the former No. 39 and two-time WTA titlist (Lausanne 2019, Palermo 2020). Ferro, who also reached the fourth round of Roland Garros in 2020 via an upset of Elena Rybakina, is in strong clay-court form after lifting the Oeiras WTA 125 trophy last month.

No. 256 Alice Tubello, who reached a career high of No. 219 in 2024 before suffering an ACL injury that sidelined her for six months. The 25-year-old has made a strong comeback, winning ITF W50 titles in Saint-Palais-sur-Mer and Bujumbura on clay over the past nine months and reaching her first WTA 125 semifinal in Istanbul last week. Tubello will make her tour-level main-draw debut.

No. 623 Ksenia Efremova, the 17-year-old junior No. 1. Efremova is the reigning Australian Open girls' champion; at pro level, she reached her first ITF W35 final in New Delhi last December, and claimed her first Top 200 win over Lulu Sun in Madrid qualifying last month. The teenager will also make her tour-level main-draw debut.

Unranked Clara Burel, the former No. 42 and two-time WTA finalist (Lausanne 2021 and 2023). Last month, Burel returned from a 13-month hiatus due to an ACL injury. The 25-year-old has reached the third round of a major on four occasions -- Roland Garros 2020, the US Open 2022 and 2023, and the Australian Open 2024.

The USTA's reciprocal wild card was decided by a points race over this year's clay-court tournaments, won by Akasha Urhobo. The 19-year-old has put together a 17-4 record on green clay since the start of April, including her first career WTA main-draw win in Charleston (over Solana Sierra via retirement), the Zephyrhills ITF W35 title and a final at the Bonita Springs ITF W100. Urhobo, who also defeated Bianca Andreescu en route to the Weston ITF W35 title in January, has risen to a career high of No. 183 this week. She will be making her Grand Slam main-draw debut.

Tennis Australia's reciprocal wild card was awarded to 17-year-old Emerson Jones, the former junior No. 1 who has risen to a career high of No. 129 this week after reaching the Gifu ITF W100 final on hard courts. Jones made the girls' semifinals at Roland Garros last year, falling to eventual champion Lilli Tagger, but has yet to contest a professional match on clay.

Nine qualifying wild cards have also been announced, with eight going to Frenchwomen and the last to another reciprocal Australian arrangement. The home qualifying wild cards are No. 248 Selena Janicijevic, No. 277 Chloe Paquet, No. 297 Amandine Monnot, No. 313 Margaux Rouvroy, No. 314 Manon Leonard, No. 605 Eleejah Inisan, No. 808 Daphnee Mpetshi Perricard and No. 852 Kristina Mladenovic. The Australian is 17-year-old Tahlia Kokkinis, ranked No. 485.