Sabalenka, Rybakina, defending champion Swiatek lead Wimbledon entry list

Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina are two of four former winners on the 2026 Wimbledon main-draw entry list, while Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are among the players aiming to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time.

The Wimbledon main-draw entry list has been released, with 100 of the Top 101 players on the PIF WTA Rankings (as of the week commencing May 18, 2026) entered into the third Grand Slam of the season.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek, who claimed her sixth major crown at SW19 last year, is one of four former winners on the entry list along with Elena Rybakina (2022), Marketa Vondrousova (2023) and Barbora Krejcikova (2024). No player has won multiple Wimbledons since Serena Williams's seventh and most recent title run in 2016.

Seven further Grand Slam winners will be bidding for their first Wimbledon title: World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Madison Keys, Jelena Ostapenko, Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin.

Three players in the field have previously reached the Wimbledon final, and are seeking to go one step further this year -- Amanda Anisimova (2025), Jasmine Paolini (2024) and Karolina Pliskova (2021). Four more players round out the cohort of Grand Slam runners-up -- Jessica Pegula, Karolina Muchova, Leylah Fernandez and Zheng Qinwen.

Four further players have a Wimbledon semifinal on their career resume -- Elina Svitolina (2019, 2023), Belinda Bencic (2025), Tatjana Maria (2022) and Donna Vekic (2024). No. 52-ranked Maria, 38, is the oldest direct entrant; the youngest is 18-year-old Lilli Tagger, the No. 91-ranked Austrian.

Mirra Andreeva, Victoria Mboko, Linda Noskova, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Marta Kostyuk, Iva Jovic, Sorana Cirstea and Liudmila Samsonova complete the Top 20 entrants for 2026.

The last direct entrant is Austria's No. 101-ranked Sinja Kraus, who will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut (unless she qualifies for Roland Garros this week). The only player in the Top 101 who has not entered is France's Varvara Gracheva, the World No. 67, who is recovering from a torn ACL in March.

Four players have entered the main draw using special rankings (awarded after a hiatus of six months or more due to injury, illness or pregnancy): No. 109 Karolina Pliskova (SR No. 40), No. 211 Irina-Camelia Begu (SR No. 82), No. 232 Aoi Ito (SR No. 87) and No. 297 Sara Sorribes Tormo (SR No. 85).

The next 12 alternates to the main draw in case of withdrawals are as follows:

1. Hanne Vandewinkel

2. Paula Badosa

3. Darja Vidmanova

4. Francesca Jones

5. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

6. Nadia Podoroska (using a SR of No. 106)

7. Ashlyn Krueger

8. Katie Volynets

9. Moyuka Uchijima

10. Lulu Sun

11. Oceane Dodin (using a SR of No. 111)

12. Darja Semenistaja

Eight wild cards have yet to be announced, and the 128-strong main-draw field will be rounded out by 16 qualifiers.

Click here to view the full entry list.