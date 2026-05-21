WTA mourns the passing of longtime tennis writer Howard Fendrich

As a devoted journalist and co-president of the International Tennis Writers Association, Howard Fendrich paired rigorous professionalism with a profound kindness that left an indelible mark on the sport.

The WTA is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of veteran tennis writer Howard Fendrich (Associated Press) following a short health battle.

Howard dedicated more than two decades to covering tennis around the world with exceptional professionalism, integrity and passion. Since starting at AP in 1994, he stepped up the AP’s lead tennis writer in 2002, and quickly became one of our sport’s most respected and recognizable voices, known for his tireless work ethic, thoughtful reporting and commitment to asking important questions with fairness and care.

His classic opening before a question, "soooo, I'm curious ..." always set a comfortable tone of kindness in interviews.

Beyond his journalism, Howard was a passionate advocate for the media community and served as co-president of the International Tennis Writers Association (ITWA), where he supported fellow colleagues, and strived to improve conditions for journalists covering the sport.

Leading the tributes, Jessica Pegula, WTA World No 5, and member of the WTA Players’ Council, said: “Howard was one of the most respected journalists in our sport and someone players trusted because he always approached his work with honesty, professionalism and fairness. He cared deeply about tennis and the people within it, and his presence in our media rooms and at tournaments around the world will be greatly missed. On behalf of the Players’ Council and all WTA athletes, we send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Coco Gauff, Two-Time Grand Slam Champion and WTA World No 4, added: “Howard was always someone who brought great care to covering our sport. He asked thoughtful questions, treated players with respect and genuinely loved tennis. It’s incredibly sad news, and our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him.”

Amy Binder, WTA Senior Vice President of Global Communications, said: “Howard was an outstanding journalist and a wonderful person to work alongside throughout many years on Tour. He brought integrity, intelligence and humanity to every story he covered, and he was deeply respected across the tennis world. Howard’s impact on our sport will not be forgotten and he will be greatly missed.”

The WTA extends its deepest condolences to Howard’s wife Rosanna, his family, friends, colleagues at The Associated Press and the wider tennis media community.