Vote: What was the best shot of the week in Strasbourg and Rabat?

We've rounded up the five best shots from this week's tournaments in Strasbourg and Rabat. Which do you think was the best? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

The final week of the Clay-Court Swing before the French Open took us to Rabat and Strasbourg.

The tournaments in France and Morocco served as the last Roland Garros tune-ups, with top-ranked stars and veterans getting valuable match play before the season's second Grand Slam. For others, it was a chance to pick up some much-needed wins in the quest to rise up the PIF WTA Rankings.

We've combed through all the matches in the lead-up to the respective finals, and these were the five shots that most caught our attention.

Which do you think was the best? Check them out, and make sure to vote for your WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz shot of the week at the bottom.

Caijsa Hennemann's no-look counter-lob

After Janice Tjen's slice moved Swedish qualifier Caijsa Hennemann in, Tjen hit a gorgeous lob to the back of the court, for what appeared to be a surefire winner. But Hennemann tracked it down at the baseline and hit a no-look counter-lob while facing the opposite direction.

Tjen inched her way back to return it, but it sailed over her head and landed just inside the baseline, leaving both players stunned.

Tjen went on to win 6-1, 7-5.

Hot shot: Caijsa Hennemann's unbelievable counter-lob in Rabat

Daria Kasatkina's drop-shot winner from behind the baseline

On the first point of the second set, Jaqueline Cristian pushed Daria Kasatkina into the corner. But the Australian turned defense into offense. From behind the baseline, Kasatkina chopped a nifty drop shot that sailed right over the net for the winner.

Kasatkina took the second set to even the match, but Cristian prevailed in the decider for the 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-2 win.

Hot shot: Daria Kasatkina's drop shot defense in Strasbourg

Victoria Mboko's spectacular get at the net

Leading 4-1, 40-15 in the opening set, Victoria Mboko was put on the defensive after Leylah Fernandez ripped a booming crosscourt backhand. Mboko returned it softly, prompting Fernandez to come in. She hit a running drop-shot volley, but Mboko got to it and answered with a gorgeous dig at the net for the winner.

Mboko beat her countrywoman 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semis in Strasbourg.

Mboko hustles for spectacular get at net on game point

Sada Nahimana's perfectly executed drop shots

This is a 3-for-1 -- but we had to include all three. Leading 4-3 in the opening set against Ajla Tomljanovic, Burundian qualifier Sada Nahimana ended three consecutive points with three straight drop shots that the Australian had no chance to get to.

Nahimana, who came into this tournament ranked No. 231 in the world, pulled off the upset 6-3, 7-5, becoming the first player from Burundi to beat a Top 100 player.

Oleksandra Oliynykova's forehand slice winner

With Oleksandra Oliynykova leading 2-1, 40-all against Alexandra Eala in the decisive third set, the Ukrainian hit a moonball, to which Eala responded with one of her own. Heavy groundstrokes followed, before Oliynykova hit a crosscourt slice that faded and died before Eala could get her racquet on it.

Oliynykova would close it out for the come-from-behind 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win.