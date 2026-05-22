Fruhvirtova, Liu, Quevedo advance to Roland-Garros main draw

Fruhvirtova and Liu secured Roland-Garros main-draw spots with qualifying victories Friday. Spaniards Kaitlin Quevedo and Marina Bassols Ribera also won their final-round qualifying matches while Lucia Bronzetti saved multiple matchpoints to earn berths in the second Grand Slam of the season.

Czech Linda Fruhvirtova and Spaniards Kaitlin Quevedo and Marina Bassols Ribera secured main-draw berths for Roland-Garros after winning their final-round qualifying matches Friday.

Fruhvirtova, a former top-50 player now ranked No. 150 in the WTA PIF Rankings, scored a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win over Frenchwoman Harmony Tan. She will compete in the Paris main draw for the second time after losing in the first round in 2023. Overall, it will be her ninth Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

American Claire Liu, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 52 in January 2023 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, also advanced with a resounding 6-1, 6-0 win over fifth-seeded and former Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun. Liu will play in the Roland-Garros main draw for the third time and make her 16th Grand Slam main-draw appearance overall.

Quevedo, seeded No. 27, needed three sets to beat fellow Spaniard Guiomar Maristany Zuleta de Reales 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. The 20-year-old will make her Grand Slam main-draw debut next week. Swiss Susan Bandecchi, 27, also qualified for the main draw with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Viktoria Hruncakova to secure her first Grand Slam main-draw appearance.

What it means to qualify for your first Roland-Garros main draw 👏



Susan Bandecchi taking it all in 🇨🇭#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/VfWkPAyiZv — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 22, 2026

Joining them in the main draw is another Spaniard Marina Bassols Ribera. The 26-year-old defeated 14th-seeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 to reach the second Grand Slam main draw of her career (after losing in the first round of the 2024 US Open). No. 13 seed Rebecca Sramkova also qualified with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over Maria Lourdes Carle to secure a spot in her fourth Roland-Garros main draw.

The day's most dramatic victory came when Italy's Lucia Bronzetti saved three match points late in the second set against Katarina Zavatska before her opponent retired while trailing 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 3-0. Bronzetti will appear in the main draw for the fifth consecutive season but is still searching for her first main-draw win in Paris.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, second seed Sinja Kraus, third seed Ashlyn Krueger, eighth seed Maja Chwalinska, ninth seed Mayar Sherif, former junior champion Alina Korneeva, Elena Pridankina and Hanyu Guo secured their main-draw berths with final round qualifying wins on Thursday.