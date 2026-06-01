The numbers behind Serena Williams' remarkable career

From 23 Grand Slam singles titles and 319 weeks at No. 1 to four Olympic gold medals, here's a closer look at the numbers behind one of the most decorated careers in sports.

Serena Williams won so much, for so long, that many of her accomplishments began to feel routine.

Twenty-three Grand Slam singles titles. Three hundred and nineteen weeks at World No. 1. Four Olympic gold medals. Seven Wimbledon crowns. Seven Australian Open titles. A career Grand Slam in singles and doubles.

Viewed individually, each achievement is rare. Viewed together, they help explain why Williams remains one of the most accomplished athletes of the modern era. Here is a statistical look at a career that has spanned nearly three decades.

Serena Williams: By the numbers

Ranking highlights

WTA Year-End World No.1 on five occasions – 2002, 2009, 2013-15

Total of 319 weeks as WTA Singles World No.1 – Third all-time, behind Graf (377) and Navratilova (332)

186 consecutive weeks at No.1 – Tied with Graf for longest streak

186 consecutive weeks at No.1 – Tied with Graf for longest streak 16 year-end Top 10 seasons – 1999-2004, 2007-10, 2012-16, 2019; finished 11 of these seasons inside Top 5

Oldest woman to rank No.1 – 35 years, 230 days of age (last held week of May 8, 2017)

Oldest woman to rank No.1 – 35 years, 230 days of age (last held week of May 8, 2017) Eight weeks as World No.1 in doubles – Rose to top spot along with V.Williams on June 7, 2010

Simultaneously ranked No.1 in singles and doubles – One of six women to achieve feat (2010)

Title highlights

Winner of 73 singles titles (73-25 record in finals) – Fourth on all-time list; Tour leader/joint-leader for titles in seven seasons, and victorious at 26 different tournaments

First WTA singles title – 1999 Paris [Indoors] (d. Mauresmo in F)

Last WTA singles title – 2020 Auckland (d. Pegula in F)

23 Grand Slam singles titles – Australian Open (7), Roland Garros (3), Wimbledon (7), US Open (6)

5 x WTA Finals champion – 2001 Munich, 2009 Doha, 2012 Istanbul, 2013 Istanbul, 2014 Singapore

4 x Olympic gold medalist – 2000 Sydney (doubles), 2008 Beijing (doubles), 2012 London (singles and doubles)

Record 23 x WTA 1000 titles, including eight at Miami, her most successful tournament

23 x doubles titles (23-2 record in finals) including majors (see below)

14 x Grand Slam doubles titles (14-0 record in finals) – Australian Open (4), Roland Garros (2), Wimbledon (6), US Open (2); all w/V.Williams

2 x Grand Slam mixed doubles titles – 1998 Wimbledon, 1998 US Open, both w/Mirnyi

Witness greatness: Get ready for the return of Serena Williams

Match highlights

858-156 singles win-loss record – Fourth-most wins in Open Era, after Navratilova (1442), Evert (1309) and Graf (902)

367 Grand Slam match-wins – All-time leader, ahead of Navratilova (306)

17 wins over reigning World No.1s -- Second most, all time, behind Navratilova (18)

Doubles win-loss – 192-35 (125-16 in Grand Slam play)

Serena and Venus

Overall singles head-to-head – 19-12 in Serena's favor

Record in finals – 9-3 in Serena's favor

Grand Slam singles finals – 7-2; in Open Era, the only two women to play each other in four consecutive major finals, from 2002 Roland Garros to 2003 Australian Open; Serena won all four meetings

Grand Slam matches – 11-5

22 doubles titles won together – 14 x Grand Slam titles, 3 x Olympic gold medals, 5 x WTA Tour events (1998 Memphis, 1998 Zürich, 1999 Essen, 2009 Stanford, 2010 Madrid)

WTA Tour Awards